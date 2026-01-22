Nintendo Download: Soldier On, Brave Heroes.

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2: FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – Step into the reimagined world of a beloved RPG classic with the award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE , a retelling of the original story of FINAL FANTASY VII up to the escape from Midgar. Blending real-time action with strategic command in a hybrid battle system, you’ll join Cloud , a former SOLDIER wielding the iconic Buster Sword, as he takes on a mission that escalates into a struggle to decide the planet’s future. Also included is FF7R EPISODE INTERmission , a side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi that offers a fresh perspective parallel to Cloud’s journey. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system today! DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS – Play as a nameless hero as you fight fiercely, making bold choices to restore peace and shape history in this tactical action game set during China’s Three Kingdoms period. With the most intense combat and largest armies in Dynasty Warriors history, your choices will influence the story and could alter historical events. With the paid DLC 1 launching alongside the game, you can choose a different path and experience new developments that weren’t in the main story. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS advances to the front line on Nintendo Switch 2 today.

Updates: Mario Kart World – A free update just zoomed in for the Mario Kart World game on Nintendo Switch 2! Version 1.5.0 adds a new option that lets you and your friends race as a team in Knockout Tour in local wireless 2 and online 3 play. Knockout Tour is a racing mode that challenges 24 drivers to barrel through back-to-back courses across the world, with no pit stops along the way. However, there are five checkpoints to clear, and if you're below the placement shown when you hit a checkpoint, you’ll be eliminated. Previously, Knockout Tour allowed individuals to compete in a free-for-all race against each other – with this new update, up to four teams can now compete together! For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/free-update-for-mario-kart-world-lets-you-race-as-a-team-in-knockout-tour/.



Pre-orders:

Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – From the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern day Los Angeles. Play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher. Take charge of a team of ex-supervillains given a shot at redemption. Manage and level up your roster, all while navigating office relationships and romances, and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge! Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, and Dispatch for Nintendo Switch will be available Jan 28. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Music:

Sing Us a Shanty – Hoist the sails and embark on an auditory adventure on the Great Sea with the Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass soundtrack – now available on Nintendo Music4. Chart out Link’s course on his quest to rescue Tetra with tracks including “The Pirate Ship,” “Linebeck’s Theme” and “Boss Battle at Sea.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:

Supercharge Sale – Time is running out to save on digital games and DLC during the Supercharge Sale! Discover electric deals on a variety of digital games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device until Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/supercharge-sale/.

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.

1 Full version of game required to use DLC for that game. Sold separately.

2 Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

3 Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/purchase-terms/

4 Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet and compatible smart-device required to use app. Data charges may apply. Terms apply. nintendo.com/purchase-terms

MORE ABOUT…

NINTENDO SWITCH ONLINE

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Splatoon 3, and Nintendo Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. Nintendo Switch 2 players can use the GameChat feature to connect with friends through voice, video or screen sharing (terms and requirements apply, visit support.nintendo.com). Those without a Nintendo Switch Online membership can still join the fun during the Open-Access Period, ending March 31, 2026. Additionally, members can access the Nintendo Music smart-device app to stream or download Nintendo soundtracks, create playlists, browse music by different categories and more. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

NINTENDO SWITCH ONLINE + EXPANSION PACK

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, retro SEGA Genesis games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately). Nintendo Switch 2 players can also access a library of classic Nintendo GameCube games, enhanced features for compatible Nintendo 64 games and upgrade packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (full version of games required to use content for that game; sold separately).

NINTENDO eSHOP

Nintendo eShop is a digital store that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems or Nintendo Switch 2.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems or Nintendo Switch 2 both on-device and from the Nintendo website.

PARENTAL CONTROLS AND MORE

Remember that Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 both feature parental controls that let adults manage the content and features their children can access, including GameChat. Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls and other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/parental-controls/, https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/ or https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Eddie Garcia

Golin

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

Justin Aclin

Golin

212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com