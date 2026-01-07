NinjaOne Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, unifying IT to simplify work, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools. To NinjaOne, the evaluation reflects the company's strengths in unifying and automating IT operations in a modern platform that improves efficiency, increases resilience, and cuts costs for organizations at any scale.

NinjaOne gives organizations unified, real-time visibility and control across the entire IT estate, streamlining operations by replacing fragmented, legacy tools with one modern platform. Built on a cloud- and multi-tenant-native architecture, NinjaOne consistently and reliably innovates while strengthening foundational security. By automating endpoint management, patching, backup, and software deployment, the platform reduces costs, minimizes operational friction, boosts resilience, and improves efficiency. This helps IT teams deliver a smoother, faster technology experience, simplifying work for every employee.

“NinjaOne delivers the speed, efficiency, and support that legacy tools cannot match. IT teams don’t have the time or resources to be stuck managing fragmented tools or fighting technical debt,” said Rahul Hirani, Chief Product Officer at NinjaOne. “Customers consistently tell us they want a simpler, more unified way to manage and secure their environments – one that delivers real-time insights and elegantly automates repetitive workflows. Our cloud-native platform does exactly that, automating mundane workflows so IT teams can focus on more strategic work. We believe this recognition validates NinjaOne as the leading platform for modern IT, helping large enterprises, small businesses, and MSPs reclaim time, reduce cost, and improve productivity at scale.”

Key Innovations and Milestones Driving NinjaOne’s Leadership in 2025:

Launched Autonomous Patch Management , a solution that uses AI-driven insights, vulnerability data, and automated patching workflows to prioritize and rapidly close vulnerabilities while avoiding operational risk from traditional patching methods

a solution that uses AI-driven insights, vulnerability data, and automated patching workflows to prioritize and rapidly close vulnerabilities while avoiding operational risk from traditional patching methods Expanded endpoint coverage and compliance , achieving FedRAMP , GovRAMP , and Texas-RAMP Authorizations, and adding deeper OS and application support to help public- and private-sector organizations modernize IT securely at scale

, achieving , , and Authorizations, and adding deeper OS and application support to help public- and private-sector organizations modernize IT securely at scale Surpassed 35,000 customers across 140+ countries, including leading organizations across healthcare, financial services, government, education, retail, and manufacturing

In July 2025, NinjaOne was named a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools, with the highest percentage of customers willing to recommend the platform (96%) of any vendor in the report (based on 40 reviews as of April 2025).*

*(Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools, Peer Editors, July 11, 2025)

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne unifies IT to simplify work for more than 35,000 customers in 130+ countries.

The NinjaOne Unified IT Operations Platform delivers endpoint management, autonomous patching, backup, and remote access in a single console to cut spend, increase resilience, and improve efficiency. By automating IT and managing all endpoints, organizations can give employees a great technology experience at work.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and has retained a 98% customer satisfaction score for more than 5 years.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

