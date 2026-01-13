NinjaOne Announces Official Endpoint Management Partnership with Audi Revolut F1 Team

NinjaOne announces an official partnership with Audi Revolut F1 Team, having just signed a multi-year agreement

The partnership supports stable, secure, and efficient digital operations across Audi Revolut F1 Team’s factory and trackside environments

Both organizations share a commitment to performance, reliability, and execution under pressure

HINWIL, Switzerland & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, unifying IT to simplify work, today announced a new multi-year partnership with Audi Revolut F1 Team, who named NinjaOne as the team’s official endpoint management, mobile device management, and SaaS backup partner, as the team continues to build the foundations of its Formula 1 program ahead of its debut in the FIA Formula One World Championship in March.

As an official partner, NinjaOne will work closely with Audi Revolut F1 Team, helping to manage and monitor its endpoints and systems throughout factory and trackside operations across the globe. The team will deploy NinjaOne’s Unified IT Operations Platform for endpoint management, mobile device management, and SaaS backup, bringing critical IT operations into a single console to support greater visibility and control in a highly demanding, fast-moving environment.

Audi Revolut F1 Team’s entry into Formula 1 is defined by a clear ambition: to compete at the highest level through engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and relentless attention to detail. Delivering on that ambition requires every part of the organization to operate seamlessly – from the factory to the track and across a global calendar of Grand Prix weekends.

Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Audi Revolut F1 Team: “Formula 1 is a sport defined by performance under pressure and by the strength of the partnerships behind it. When we choose partners, we look for organizations that share our values, our ambition, and our approach to excellence. NinjaOne’s focus on performance and continuous improvement aligns strongly with how we are building Audi Revolut F1 Team, making this a natural and strategic partnership.”

Sal Sferlazza, CEO and Co-Founder of NinjaOne: “Audi Revolut F1 Team is setting out with a clear vision and exceptional execution across every part of its operation. Formula 1 is an environment where precision, performance, and operational excellence matter at every moment, and we’re excited to see NinjaOne contributing to Audi Revolut F1 Team’s journey on and off the track. We’re proud to support their IT team by enabling the speed, agility, and confidence needed to operate at peak performance.”

Learn more about the partnership at: https://www.ninjaone.com/audi-revolut-f1/.

About Audi Revolut F1 Team

Audi Revolut F1 Team is the official factory team of Audi, as the brand enters the FIA Formula 1 World Championship for the first time in 2026. This project, in which Audi will create its own hybrid drive system ('power unit') developed in Germany, represents the ultimate expression of the manufacturer's ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ philosophy and embodies a long-term commitment to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport with the clear objective of challenging for world championships by 2030. Audi Revolut F1 Team is based in three locations: the power unit is developed by Audi Formula Racing GmbH at the Audi Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburg, Germany; the chassis is engineered and race operations are managed from the state-of-the-art facilities of Audi Motorsport AG in Hinwil, Switzerland; while the Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK in Bicester, United Kingdom, provides a foothold in the heart of 'Motorsport Valley', with direct access to top F1 talent and key strategic partners. This integrated structure provides complete control over the project, embedding a culture of precision, innovation, and relentless performance. Audi’s entry is strategically timed to coincide with new Formula 1 regulations focused on increased electrification, as the electric share of the hybrid drive is raised to almost 50%, and the introduction of 100% sustainable fuels. The entry into Formula 1, one of the most important platforms in the world, serves as a high-tech catalyst for the entire Audi brand, acting as a global stage to demonstrate technological leadership and connect with new, diverse audiences by creating cultural impact that resonates far beyond the race track.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne unifies IT to simplify work for more than 35,000 customers in 140+ countries.

The NinjaOne Unified IT Operations Platform delivers endpoint management, autonomous patching, backup, and remote access in a single console to improve efficiency, increase resilience, and reduce spend. By automating IT and managing all endpoints, organizations give employees a great technology experience at work.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and has retained a 98% customer satisfaction score for more than 5 years.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

