Nine World Wide Technology Engineers and Technologists Recognized as Modern Day Technology Leaders by BEYA

The BEYA STEM Conference Awards Honors Individuals Who Are Driving STEM Innovation and Development

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced that nine of its engineers and technologists were named “Modern Day Technology Leaders” at the 2023 BEYA awards ceremony, held during the 37th annual BEYA STEM Conference. WWT has participated in the BEYA conference since 2012, when Dave Steward, Chairman & Founder of WWT, received the event’s highest honor, Black Engineer of the Year.

The conference takes place February 9-11, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland and also continues to be available virtually through the Digital Twin Experience (DTX). The BEYA STEM Conference recognizes individuals’ commitment to shaping the future of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by doing research and developing technology for leading industries. The conference brings together military leaders, professionals and students to share their career experiences.

The 2023 WWT Modern Day Technology Leaders include:

Tony Asante, Principal Solutions Architect

Michael Ferrell, Associate Consulting Systems Engineer

Aaron Freidenberg, Director, Advanced Technology Center

Marlan Hardie, Chief Digital Officer of Global Service Providers

James Hogan, Consulting Systems Engineer

Aliya Lyons, Analyst, Consulting Services

Tujuania Reese, Associate General Counsel

Eric Shannon, Infrastructure Modernization Senior Practice Manager

Chris Webber, Strategic Engagement Manager, Strategic Resourcing

“We are honored to once again be recognized by BEYA for our talented and accomplished workforce,” said Ann Marr, Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources at WWT. “WWT is committed to giving back to its communities and finding extraordinary and diverse talent. Congratulations to Tony, Michael, Aaron, Marlan, James, Aliya, Tujuania, Eric, and Chris for their hard work and exemplifying the innovation, excellence and drive worthy of being named honorees of the Modern Day Technology Leader award.”

“I am thrilled to see nine of our employees honored for their commitment and passion for the STEM field. Their dedication is inspiring to us all at WWT and to many next-generation professionals and leaders,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of World Wide Technology. “Thank you BEYA for honoring these individuals and creating new opportunities within the STEM industry.”

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 9,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

Contacts

Rebecca Morrison



Senior Public Relations Manager



World Wide Technology



314.682.5061



Rebecca.Morrison@wwt.com