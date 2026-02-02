Nile Appoints StarLink as Authorized Distributor Across Key Middle East Markets

Strategic partnership expands reach of Nile’s secure network-as-a-service, accelerates go-to-market execution, and strengthens local customer engagement across the Middle East

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nile, an industry leader for secure, autonomous Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), today announced the selection of StarLink – an Infinigate Group company and Trusted Digital Advisor for cyber, cloud, and network infrastructure in the MEA – as an authorized distributor of Nile’s secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) for select Middle East markets. The partnership strengthens Nile’s go-to-market presence in the region and expands access to its secure networking solutions for mid-market and large enterprise customers.

Through this collaboration, Nile will leverage StarLink’s deep regional expertise, established channel ecosystem, and strong partner relationships to accelerate adoption across high-priority Middle East markets. StarLink has a proven track record of scaling next-generation networking and infrastructure solutions and brings extensive experience supporting enterprise and service provider customers across the region.

“Appointing StarLink as an authorized distributor marks an important step in Nile’s continued expansion in the Middle East,” said Mike Weston, President, International Sales and Operations. “StarLink’s market knowledge, partner reach, and execution capabilities align closely with Nile’s operating model, enabling us to better serve customers seeking simpler, more secure, and operationally efficient network solutions.”

As a strategic growth partner, StarLink will support Nile’s regional expansion by providing localized sales coverage, partner enablement, and customer support aligned with Nile’s service-driven approach. Customers and partners benefit from on-the-ground engagement and execution, helping organizations modernize their campus and branch networks while reducing operational complexity.

“Enterprises across the Middle East are actively looking to modernize their networks to meet growing performance, security, and operational demands,” said Nidal Othman, CEO at StarLink. “We are proud to partner with Nile to bring its AI-powered, secure NaaS solutions to our customers and partners. Together, we will help organizations simplify network operations and accelerate digital transformation across the region.”

The partnership reinforces Nile’s long-term commitment to the Middle East, underscoring its investment in trusted local partnerships to drive customer success and regional growth. Together, Nile and StarLink aim to redefine how organizations design, deploy, and operate networks—delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready connectivity.

About Nile

Nile is a pioneer and leader in secure networking-as-a-service (NaaS). It's leading a fundamental shift in the industry with a focus on AI-powered service delivery and autonomous operations. Nile solutions cut through complexity and cost versus legacy networking solutions, while delivering radical operational simplicity and user experiences for local area branch and campus environments. For more information, visit nilesecure.com.

About StarLink

StarLink, an Infinigate Group company, is a Trusted Digital Advisor empowering organization in MEA to thrive in the digital era. Through a unified platform, StarLink delivers expertise and solutions across five strategic pillars – Cyber Resilience, Cloud Transformation, Agentic Automation, Enterprise AI, and Digital Infrastructure. By bridging global innovation with regional expertise, StarLink enables enterprises and SMBs to accelerate business transformation, build resilience, and unlock new opportunities for growth in an increasingly connected and dynamic world. For more information, please visit www.starlinkme.net.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

For additional information please visit www.infinigate.com.

