Nift Appoints Yahoo Veteran John McNerney as GM to Lead APAC Expansion

SYDNEY & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nift, a technology company that enables commerce platforms to drive incremental revenue through experience-led media, today announced the appointment of John McNerney as General Manager, APAC, as the company expands into Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

McNerney, a senior advertising and data technology executive, most recently served as Managing Director, AUSEA at Yahoo, where he led business and technology strategy across Australia and Southeast Asia. Based in Sydney, he will report to Saket Mehta, Chief Revenue Officer at Nift, and will be responsible for launching and scaling Nift’s platform across the region.

“APAC is a strategically important market for Nift as commerce platforms look for new ways to drive revenue without compromising customer trust,” said Mehta. “John brings deep regional expertise, strong industry relations, and a proven ability to build teams and partnerships in complex markets. He’s exactly the right leader to establish our presence in Australia.”

Nift’s expansion into APAC follows its recent launch in the UK and continued growth across North America. More than 14,500 brands partner with Nift globally, delivering over 50 million experience-led moments each month. Nift helps retail media networks, fintech and travel companies generate incremental revenue while supporting customer engagement and loyalty.

McNerney brings more than 15 years of international experience spanning SaaS, data and advertising technology, with leadership roles across APAC and EMEA. At Yahoo, he drove growth through product innovation, AI-enabled efficiencies and strategic partnerships, and previously served as an IAB board member and advisor to emerging technology ventures. His earlier international experience includes leadership roles at ComScore and Verizon Media.

“The open web is undergoing a fundamental transformation as AI shifts consumer behaviour from search to discovery,” said McNerney. “Nift is at the heart of this evolution, helping commerce partners drive deeper loyalty and brand affinity by delivering personalised value as Nift sits at the intersection of commerce, data and experience. Australia is a natural launch market for Nift, and I’m excited to build our presence here as we expand across the broader APAC region.”

Nift enables commerce platforms to offer customers exclusive “thank-you” gifts across nearly 20 native touchpoints throughout the digital journey. These moments introduce consumers to thousands of brands and services in a way that feels intentional, rewarding and aligned with long-term trust.

About Nift

Nift is a technology company that helps consumer platforms and publishers increase revenue, brand sentiment and loyalty by offering high-value thank-you gifts at key moments in the digital journey. Companies including Gopuff, iHeartMedia, Klarna, Match and ParkMobile partner with Nift to surprise and delight their customers while enabling brands to reach new audiences through meaningful discovery experiences.

Each month, Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-you moments for its partners in the US, UK and Canada. In 2025, Nift was named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for the second consecutive year, ranking #120 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, based on revenue growth of 731% over the prior three years. To learn more, visit GoNift.com.

