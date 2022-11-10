NICE Reports Growth of 12% in Total Revenue and 26% in Cloud Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2022

Double-Digit Growth in Operating Income and EPS Driven by Further Significant Expansion in Cloud Gross Margin

Gross Margin Constant Currency Year-over-Year Total Revenue Growth of 14% and 27% in Cloud Revenue

Company Announces New Share Buyback Program of $250 million

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue of $554.7 million, growth of 12.3% year-over-year Total revenue of $554.7 million, growth of 12.2% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $330.5 million, growth of 26.2% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $330.5 million, growth of 26.0% year-over-year Cloud gross margin of 64.1% compared to 59.6% last year Cloud gross margin of 70.4% compared to 67.1% last year Total gross margin of 69.2% compared to 67.4% last year Total gross margin of 73.5% compared to 72.3% last year Operating income of $90.3 million compared to $67.6 million last year, growth of 33.6% year-over-year Operating income of $159.3 million compared to $140.0 million last year, growth of 13.8% year-over-year Operating margin of 16.3% compared to 13.7% last year Operating margin of 28.7%, compared to 28.3% last year Diluted EPS of $1.07 versus $0.75 last year, growth of 42.7% Diluted EPS of $1.92 versus $1.68 last year, growth of 14.3%

“We continue to thrive and are pushing full steam ahead as evidenced by another quarter of solid results across the board,” said Barak Eilam, CEO NICE. “We reported double-digit growth in total revenue driven by another excellent quarter in cloud revenue, which grew 27% at constant currency. We delivered another quarter of strong profitability, and we expect to continue to deliver profitable growth with operating income and earnings per share growing at double-digits moving forward.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “We are witnessing a dramatic shift in the enterprise software landscape that is creating massive opportunities for some, and unbridgeable gaps for others. At NICE, we see great opportunities accentuated by the mission critical nature of our solutions used by thousands of customers, and by being the go-to market leader for AI driven automation solutions that are critical for enterprises to overcome shortages and costs of labor in the current environment. Moreover, we have, by far, the strongest financial profile in our space, including a substantial net cash position. Our long-standing investment in innovation, which continues to deliver the most complete and highly differentiated platforms in our industry, along with our seasoned and committed leadership team, empowers us to continue to outpace the market.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2022 total revenues increased 12.3% to $554.7 million compared to $493.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2022 gross profit was $383.9 million compared to $333.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 gross margin was 69.2% compared to 67.4% for the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2022 operating income was $90.3 million compared to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 operating margin was 16.3% compared to 13.7% for the third quarter of 2021.

Net Income: Third quarter 2022 net income was $71.2 million compared to $50.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income margin was 12.8% compared to 10.3% for the third quarter of 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 increased 42.7% to $1.07 compared to $0.75 in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2022 operating cash flow was $94.3 million.

In the third quarter, $22.5 million was used for share repurchases. As of September 30, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,461.2 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was $541.2 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $920.0 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2022 total revenues increased 12.2% (13.8% at constant currency) to $554.7 million compared to $494.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $408.0 million compared to $357.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.5% compared to 72.3% for the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating income increased to $159.3 million compared to $140.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.7% compared to 28.3% for the third quarter of 2021.

Net Income: Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income increased to $127.8 million compared to $112.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 23.0% compared to 22.8% for the third quarter of 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 14.3% (16.7% at constant currency) to $1.92 compared to $1.68 for the third quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Guidance:

The Company is raising its 2022 Non-GAAP full year total revenue and fully diluted earnings per share guidance based on constant currency. The Company is providing additional disclosure of full year guidance in constant currency resulting from stronger than expected foreign exchange headwinds.

Excluding these headwinds, full year 2022 Non-GAAP total revenue guidance would be $15 million higher and 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share would be $0.04 higher.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year 2022:

Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance* Range Amount Year/Year Growth at



Midpoint Constant Currency



Year/Year Growth at Midpoint Revenue ($ in millions) $2,168 – $2,188 13.1% 13.8% EPS $7.40 – $7.60 15.0% 15.6%

*The impact of foreign exchange for the fourth quarter is based on September 2022 foreign exchange rates in comparison with average exchange rates in Q4/2021.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today November 10, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. FASB issued an accounting update, ASU2021-08, Business Combinations, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The amendments in ASU 2021-08 require acquiring entities to apply Topic 606 to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities in a business combination. Before this guidance and through December 31, 2020, business combination accounting rules required recognizing a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability was based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company early adopted the new guidance retroactively to the start of the year. The Company has applied the new guidance retrospectively to all business combinations for which the acquisition date occurred on or after January 1, 2021, and therefore comparative financials for periods during 2021 have been adjusted accordingly to recognize the full amount of revenue associated with acquisitions. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Explanation of Constant Currency

NICE presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current results for transactions in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. Future expected results for transactions in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the exchange rates in effect in the last month of the reporting period. NICE has provided this financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. These constant currency financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’ marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, uncertainty related to COVID-19 and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 423,032 $ 378,656 Short-term investments 1,038,160 1,046,095 Trade receivables 469,230 395,583 Debt hedge option 118,694 292,940 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 192,105 184,604 Total current assets 2,241,221 2,297,878 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 157,992 145,654 Deferred tax assets 83,457 55,246 Other intangible assets, net 211,200 295,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets 105,317 85,055 Goodwill 1,577,871 1,606,756 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 246,110 224,445 Total long-term assets 2,381,947 2,412,534 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,623,168 $ 4,710,412 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 37,373 $ 36,121 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 329,203 330,459 Current maturities of operating leases 14,531 19,514 Debt 204,943 395,946 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 477,033 487,547 Total current liabilities 1,063,083 1,269,587 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 55,142 66,606 Operating leases 100,757 81,185 Deferred tax liabilities 4,165 7,429 Debt 454,954 429,267 Other long-term liabilities 17,067 18,379 Total long-term liabilities 632,085 602,866 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Nice Ltd’s equity 2,915,076 2,825,085 Non-controlling interests 12,924 12,874 Total shareholders’ equity 2,928,000 2,837,959 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,623,168 $ 4,710,412

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 330,487 $ 261,823 $ 936,472 $ 733,424 Services 165,202 164,783 488,909 493,707 Product 59,035 67,223 187,353 178,546 Total revenue 554,724 493,829 1,612,734 1,405,677 Cost of revenue: Cloud 118,706 105,790 345,497 298,544 Services 45,697 47,980 137,598 143,796 Product 6,379 7,073 19,613 16,872 Total cost of revenue 170,782 160,843 502,708 459,212 Gross profit 383,942 332,986 1,110,026 946,465 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 74,048 74,482 224,108 195,855 Selling and marketing 158,608 131,776 461,636 386,530 General and administrative 60,991 59,134 176,933 165,239 Total operating expenses 293,647 265,392 862,677 747,624 Operating income 90,295 67,594 247,349 198,841 Financial and other expense/(income), net (596 ) 3,138 (1,032 ) 15,594 Income before tax 90,891 64,456 248,381 183,247 Taxes on income 19,645 13,803 53,622 35,186 Net income $ 71,246 $ 50,653 $ 194,759 $ 148,061 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.12 $ 0.80 $ 3.05 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.75 $ 2.93 $ 2.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,739 63,182 63,763 63,125 Diluted 66,446 67,101 66,524 66,779

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 71,246 $ 50,653 $ 194,759 $ 148,061 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 42,594 45,907 129,077 136,742 Stock based compensation 42,396 40,628 133,689 103,062 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 2,090 4,015 7,162 10,012 Deferred taxes, net (11,582 ) (13,137 ) (23,626 ) (30,202 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (14,780 ) (23,161 ) (85,635 ) (45,628 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 137 (11,255 ) (40,273 ) (36,218 ) Trade payables (22,789 ) (14,435 ) 1,643 (9,643 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,048 35,030 (10,283 ) 22,601 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,494 3,394 16,814 12,317 Deferred revenue (38,963 ) (14,218 ) (2,332 ) 33,046 Operating lease liabilities (5,057 ) (4,330 ) (22,488 ) (14,805 ) Amortization of discount on debt 1,143 3,911 3,431 11,523 Loss from extinguishment of debt 1 778 1,206 8,076 Other 289 (302 ) (135 ) 214 Net cash provided by operating activities 94,267 103,478 303,009 349,158 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,067 ) (8,153 ) (20,952 ) (21,113 ) Purchase of Investments (143,655 ) (58,148 ) (365,457 ) (281,896 ) Proceeds from Investments 140,814 58,860 322,404 225,964 Capitalization of software development costs (13,427 ) (10,712 ) (37,171 ) (31,987 ) Other – – 276 – Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (14,302 ) – (143,164 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,335 ) (32,455 ) (100,900 ) (252,196 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 151 1,109 424 3,484 Purchase of treasury shares (22,489 ) (4,346 ) (120,401 ) (48,908 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest – – (376 ) (801 ) Repayment of debt (18 ) (10,501 ) (20,128 ) (93,315 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (22,356 ) (13,738 ) (140,481 ) (139,540 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (5,663 ) (3,041 ) (12,302 ) (1,993 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 43,913 54,244 49,326 (44,571 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 384,069 $ 343,452 $ 378,656 $ 442,267 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 427,982 $ 397,696 $ 427,982 $ 397,696

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP revenues $ 554,724 $ 493,829 $ 1,612,734 $ 1,405,677 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue – 570 – 4,372 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue – 10 – 175 Non-GAAP revenues $ 554,724 $ 494,409 $ 1,612,734 $ 1,410,224 GAAP cost of revenue $ 170,782 $ 160,843 $ 502,708 $ 459,212 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,564 ) (17,493 ) (55,851 ) (53,220 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services – (1,107 ) (377 ) (3,558 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (242 ) (283 ) (776 ) (853 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 13 25 41 76 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (2,319 ) (2,117 ) (6,389 ) (5,287 ) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,778 ) (2,835 ) (8,264 ) (6,916 ) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (135 ) (159 ) (401 ) (410 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 146,757 $ 136,874 $ 430,691 $ 389,044 GAAP gross profit $ 383,942 $ 332,986 $ 1,110,026 $ 946,465 Gross profit adjustments 24,025 24,549 72,017 74,715 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 407,967 $ 357,535 $ 1,182,043 $ 1,021,180 GAAP operating expenses $ 293,647 $ 265,392 $ 862,677 $ 747,624 Research and development (1) (7,424 ) (7,073 ) (23,825 ) (15,241 ) Sales and marketing (1) (13,723 ) (9,707 ) (43,121 ) (27,526 ) General and administrative (1) (16,505 ) (19,998 ) (52,991 ) (51,373 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (7,379 ) (11,109 ) (23,153 ) (30,769 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 48 53 153 161 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 248,664 $ 217,558 $ 719,740 $ 622,876 GAAP financial and other expense (income), net $ (596 ) $ 3,138 $ (1,032 ) $ 15,594 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt (1,144 ) (4,469 ) (4,637 ) (19,406 ) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (1,740 ) $ (1,331 ) $ (5,669 ) $ (3,812 ) GAAP taxes on income $ 19,645 $ 13,803 $ 53,622 $ 35,186 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 13,598 14,916 42,860 47,259 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 33,243 $ 28,719 $ 96,482 $ 82,445 GAAP net income $ 71,246 $ 50,653 $ 194,759 $ 148,061 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue – 580 – 4,547 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (13 ) (25 ) (41 ) (76 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,185 29,992 80,157 88,400 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (48 ) (53 ) (153 ) (161 ) Share-based compensation (1) 42,884 40,934 134,991 103,891 Acquisition related expenses (2) – 955 – 2,862 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt 1,144 4,469 4,637 19,406 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (13,598 ) (14,916 ) (42,860 ) (47,259 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 127,800 $ 112,589 $ 371,490 $ 319,671 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.75 $ 2.93 $ 2.22 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.92 $ 1.68 $ 5.58 $ 4.79 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,446 67,101 66,524 66,779 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,446 67,101 66,524 66,779

Contacts

Investors

Marty Cohen, +1 551 256 5354, ET, ir@nice.com

Omri Arens, +972 3 763-0127, CET, ir@nice.com

Media Contact

Chris Irwin-Dudek, +1 (551) 256-5140, Chris.Irwin-Dudek@nice.com

