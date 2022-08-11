Home Business Wire NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Second Quarter 2022 Results Teleconference
Business Wire

NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Second Quarter 2022 Results Teleconference

di Business Wire

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) will announce its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 18th, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

8:30 AM – Eastern

1:30 PM – UK

3:30 PM – Israel

To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:

US: +1-877-407-4018 (toll free) or +1-201-689-8471

Israel: 1-809-406-247 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-756-3429 (toll free)

When prompted please give your name and company.

If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/company/investors/upcoming-event.

Kind Regards,

NICE Investor Relations

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Contacts

Investors
Marty Cohen, +1-551-256-5354, ET

ir@nice.com

Omri Arens, +972-3-763-0127, CET

ir@nice.com

Corporate Media
Christopher Irwin-Dudek, 201-561-4442

chris.irwin-dudek@nice.com

Articoli correlati

Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognised as a...
Continua a leggere

iProov Achieves eIDAS eID Level of Assurance High for Genuine Presence Assurance

Business Wire Business Wire -
As Deadline Approaches for EU Digital Identity Wallet Pilot Submissions, iProov’s Biometric Face Verification Independently Certified to Europe’s Level...
Continua a leggere

For Fun, Not Phishing, Is Why Most Users Change Their Voice Identity Online

Business Wire Business Wire -
Voicemod global customer survey shows 83% adopt alternative voice personas for fun, contrary to stereotypes of darker activities. VALENCIA, Spain--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar

Business Wire