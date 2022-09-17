NIC State Partners Receive 2022 Government Experience Awards from the Center for Digital Government

Fifteen NIC state partners receive overall and project experience awards in 2022 competition

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce that its NIC subsidiary's state partners swept the 2022 Overall State Experience category, while several other NIC state partners won awards in the 2022 County and State Project Experience categories.

The Government Experience Awards recognize the innovation of states, cities, and counties that excel at creating valuable online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

The Overall Experience category encompasses the entire experience of government and the provision of digital services across multiple channels. In the Overall State Experience category, NIC partner states swept the top five. Maryland took first place, Utah took second place, and Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana, and Vermont rounded out third, fourth, and fifth. Among this category’s finalists were five NIC partner states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Maine, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

For Maryland, this is the state’s second time taking the coveted top spot and the fifth consecutive year in the top three. In fact, NIC states remain prominent in this category year over year. In the last eight years, Maryland has placed in the top five category six times, while Utah, Mississippi, and Indiana have placed seven times.

“We appreciate our longtime partners in the state of Maryland and congratulate the state on their exciting and well-deserved achievement,” said Nancy Schmid, general manager of NIC Maryland. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the Maryland Department of Information Technology and our state partners to deliver more innovative business and resident-centric digital government experiences.”

In addition to the Overall Experience category, Project Experience awards have a single focus area and can include more than one interaction channel. NIC partner states were also awarded in the County and State Project Experience categories. Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin were honored for their county or state-related projects, developed in partnership with NIC:

City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii’s HNLDOC Records Collection Web Site

Colorado’s Colorado.gov Portal Website Redesign

New Jersey State Police’s Firearms App and Registration System (FARS)

and Registration System (FARS) Rhode Island’s Enterprise Content Management System (eCMS)

Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s eMV PARTNER Plate and Sticker Auto-ordering

“Tyler and NIC are proud to partner with each of these fifteen states in continuing to improve government experience and eliminate boundaries around service delivery,” said Elizabeth Proudfit, president of NIC. “It is an honor to be recognized annually, along with our state partners.”

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other.

Contacts

Jennifer Kepler



Tyler Technologies



972.713.3770



Media.team@tylertech.com