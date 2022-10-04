Multi-Industry Event Showcases Current and Future Offerings to Boost Performance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced it will be hosting NI Connect in Munich, Germany on November 9, 2022. The one-day conference is NI’s first in-person event in Europe since the pandemic and will share with customers and attendees how its software-connected approach delivers differentiated value in test data, analytics and automation. NI Connect Munich will include customized and industry-specific technical sessions with seasoned NI engineers, executive-level keynotes and an experience lounge with hands-on demonstrations of current and future products.

“NI Connect Munich will highlight our latest systems to demonstrate how our software-connected approach ties together test data, analytics and automation to help companies boost product performance and accelerate time to market,” said Ritu Favre, EVP and GM, NI Business Units. “NI engineers along with experts from across multiple industries will be on hand to share first-hand experience and best practices for leveraging data to get the most value out of test.”

TECHNICAL SESSIONS

Technical sessions are classroom-style meetings hosted by NI engineering experts and partners offering best practices for industries ranging from Automotive, Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense and others, and include sessions such as:

What’s new in LabVIEW

Maximizing your test operations with SystemLink

Validation of Autonomous Transport Systems at ZF Group Leveraging Highly Networked HIL Real-Time Simulation Technology A look into 5G advanced developments and 6G research Data Aggregation and Information Mining (DAIM): Manage Data and Enable Data-Driven Decision Making in Complex Maintenance and Production Environments DataStudio: Bridging Critical Data and Analytics across Design, Test, and Production Workflows NI Lifecycle Analytics: Transforming Product and Process Data into Business Value Python or LabVIEW? Why Not Both?



The full list of topics can be found here.

KEYNOTES

Keynotes will show how test can increase product and operational performance, and the powerful ways software shapes all aspects of technology disruption and innovation. Confirmed speakers include leaders from Jaguar Land Rover, Hensoldt, and ams OSRAM.

EXPERIENCE LOUNGE

NI’s unique experience lounge will offer hands-on demonstrations of current offerings as well as future technologies and products, including solutions for Wireless, EVs, ADAS, LabVIEW, PXI and many others.

