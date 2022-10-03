NI Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Meetings

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website: ni.com/nati.

What: NI Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time Where: The live webcast is available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

Management will also host investor meetings at these conferences:

Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference



November 9, 2022



Chicago, IL

Nasdaq Growth Conference



December 6, 2022



London, UK

Needham Growth Conference



January 10, 2023



New York, NY

A live webcast for these events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

