NI Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Meetings

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website: ni.com/nati.

What:

NI Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time

Where:

The live webcast is available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

Management will also host investor meetings at these conferences:

Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference

November 9, 2022

Chicago, IL

Nasdaq Growth Conference

December 6, 2022

London, UK

Needham Growth Conference

January 10, 2023

New York, NY

A live webcast for these events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies

Contacts

Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com
For general investor-related information about NI, please visit ni.com/nati

