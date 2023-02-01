NI Achieves Record Revenue for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022

Company’s transformation continues to deliver improved operating performance

Q4 2022 Highlights

All-time record revenue of $448 million, up 7 percent year over year

Q4 GAAP operating margin of 13 percent; Q4 non-GAAP operating margin of 25 percent

Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $0.30; all-time record diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.63

Cash and cash equivalents of $140 million as of December 31, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q4 2022 revenue of $448 million, up 7 percent year over year and an all-time quarterly record.

In Q4 2022, the value of the company’s total orders was down 3 percent year over year. Geographic order growth for Q4 2022 compared with Q4 2021 was down 7 percent in the Americas, down 9 percent in APAC and up 7 percent in EMEA.

In Q4, GAAP gross margin was 68 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 70 percent. Total Q4 GAAP operating expenses were $244 million, down 1 percent year over year. Total Q4 non-GAAP operating expenses were $201 million, down 6 percent year over year. GAAP operating margin was 13 percent in Q4, with GAAP operating income of $60 million, up 21 percent year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 25 percent in Q4, with non-GAAP operating income of $112 million, up 16 percent year over year.

GAAP net income for Q4 was $40 million, with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.30, and non-GAAP net income was $83 million, with non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.63.

“2022 was a strong year as we continued to make strides in transforming NI into a higher-growth, more profitable, and more resilient company. Despite ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty, we delivered on the 2022 targets we shared at our September investor conference with record revenue of $1.7 billion, up 13 percent YOY, and non-GAAP operating margin of 20 percent, up 130 bps as compared to 2021,” said Eric Starkloff, NI president and CEO. “As we head into 2023, even in a recessionary environment, we now expect to exceed our 300 bps non-GAAP margin expansion target.”

“In my first few weeks at NI, I’ve been impressed with the high level of talent in the organization, as well as the NI culture of engineering and commitment to its customers,” said Daniel Berenbaum, NI CFO. “My focus will be on accelerating operational improvements to achieve our margin targets, improving working capital management and cash flow generation, and building investor confidence in our ability to execute. We have already undertaken a number of initiatives which underpin our confidence in being able to generate significant operating margin improvement in 2023.”

NI’s non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange gain/loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings/assets and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of NI’s GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

FY 2022 Highlights

All-time record revenue of $1.66 billion, up 13 percent year over year

GAAP operating margin of 12 percent; Non-GAAP operating margin of 20 percent

Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $1.05; record diluted non-GAAP EPS of $1.93

Returned $300 million to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases

In 2022, GAAP operating expenses were $964 million, up 4 percent year over year, and non-GAAP operating expenses were $836 million, up 1 percent year over year. GAAP net income in 2022 was $140 million, up 56 percent year over year, and non-GAAP net income was $255 million, up 14 percent year over year.

As of December 31, 2022, NI had $140 million in cash with $43 million in cash generated from operations in 2022. During Q4, NI paid $37 million in dividends. For the year, we returned $300 million to our stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases, including the repurchase of 3.8 million shares at an average price of $40.04 per share. The NI Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.28 per share payable on March 6, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2023.

Q1 2023 Guidance

GAAP revenue to be in the range of $415 million to $445 million, up 12 percent year over year at the midpoint

GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.28, up 2 cents year over year at the midpoint

Non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.62, up 34 percent year over year at the midpoint

Non-GAAP Presentation

To supplement NI’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, NI has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP revenue or net sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income, net margin and diluted EPS and non-GAAP guidance for diluted EPS. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures presented on a forward-looking basis, such as non-GAAP operating margin, were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by NI may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation those statements about our expectations of accelerating growth and progress to meet or exceed our financial targets and long-term financial model, our continued momentum across regions and business units, our opportunities to drive growth, profitability and efficiency in our business, confidence in our strategy and the strategic changes made to our business, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and execute our growth strategy, our ability to turn backlog to revenue, our ability to drive customer demand through focus on high growth opportunities, the impacts of war in Europe, supply chain constraints and software licensing model transition on our financial results, the outcome of the Company’s restructuring activities and strategic alternatives process and our guidance and expectations for our Q1 2023 revenue, diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS, and future operating expenses, backlog, lead times, gross margin, operating margin and tax rate. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the global shortage of key components; effect of the global economic and geopolitical conditions; our international operations and foreign economies; adverse public health matters, including epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively manage our partners and distribution channels; interruptions in our technology systems or cyber-attacks on our systems; the dependency of our product revenue on certain industries and the risk of contractions in such industries; concentration of credit risk and uncertain conditions in the global financial markets; our ability to compete in markets that are highly competitive; our ability to release successful new products or achieve expected returns; the risk that our manufacturing capacity and a substantial majority of our warehousing and distribution capacity are located outside of the U.S.; our dependence on key suppliers and distributors; longer delivery lead times from our suppliers; risk of product liability claims; dependence on our proprietary rights and risks of intellectual property litigation; the continued service of key management, technical personnel and operational employees; our ability to comply with environmental laws and associated costs; our ability to maintain our website; the risks of bugs, vulnerabilities, errors or design flaws in our products; our restructuring activities; our exposure to large orders; our shift to more system orders; our ability to effectively manage our operating expenses and meet budget; fluctuations in our quarterly results due to factors outside of our control; our outstanding debt; the interest rate risk associated with our variable rate indebtedness; seasonal variation in our revenues; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to make certain acquisitions or dispositions, integrate the companies we acquire or separate the companies we sold and/or enter into strategic relationships; risks related to currency fluctuations; provisions in charter documents and Delaware law that delay or prevent our acquisition; and risks related to our strategic review process. In addition, our ability to declare and/or pay declared dividends is subject to compliance with the terms of our existing credit agreement. The company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Form 10-Qs, and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. All information in this release is as of the date above. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

About NI

At NI, we bring together people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. (NATI-F)

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,799 $ 211,106 Accounts receivable, net 445,279 341,275 Inventories, net 388,164 289,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 115,677 89,925 Total current assets 1,088,919 931,549 Property and equipment, net 265,380 253,668 Goodwill 615,734 575,992 Intangible assets, net 200,850 220,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,176 58,641 Other long-term assets 128,479 74,717 Total assets 2,358,538 2,114,985 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable (1) 54,639 59,063 Accrued compensation 71,422 111,261 Deferred revenue 137,208 137,818 Operating lease liabilities 13,834 13,137 Other taxes payable 67,615 59,109 Debt – current 25,000 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1) 153,157 64,826 Total current liabilities 522,875 445,214 Debt – non-current 516,637 300,000 Deferred income taxes 1,676 14,249 Income tax payable – non-current 40,646 54,195 Deferred revenue – non-current 63,066 32,822 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 30,588 30,468 Other long-term liabilities 26,926 14,340 Total liabilities 1,202,414 891,288 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1,310 1,323 Additional paid-in capital 1,207,420 1,129,647 Retained (deficit) earnings (14,741 ) 112,858 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,865 ) (20,131 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,156,124 1,223,697 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,358,538 $ 2,114,985

(1): In the fourth quarter 2022, we reclassified $26.9 million of accrued liability balances from “Accounts payable” to “Accrued expenses and other current liabilities.” To conform with the current period presentation, the following amounts reported in previous periods have also been reclassified: $25.6 million at September 30, 2022, $29.8 million at June 30, 2022, $23.2 million at March 31, 2022, and $24.2 million at December 31, 2021.

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales: Product $ 412,607 $ 377,303 $ 1,500,716 $ 1,304,609 Software maintenance 35,669 43,338 156,259 165,072 Total net sales 448,276 420,641 1,656,975 1,469,681 Cost of sales: Product 139,700 119,857 517,854 406,342 Software maintenance 4,621 3,739 16,870 14,621 Total cost of sales 144,321 123,596 534,724 420,963 Gross profit 303,955 297,045 1,122,251 1,048,718 68 % 71 % 68 % 71 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 118,252 122,304 483,267 467,352 Research and development 81,100 92,301 331,710 335,986 General and administrative 44,272 32,543 148,841 127,215 Total operating expenses 243,624 247,148 963,818 930,553 Gain on sale of assets — — 33,636 — Operating income 60,331 49,897 192,069 118,165 Other income (expense) (11,571 ) (4,739 ) (20,193 ) (14,590 ) Income before income taxes 48,760 45,158 171,876 103,575 Provision for income taxes 8,694 4,822 32,232 14,260 Net income $ 40,066 $ 40,336 $ 139,644 $ 89,315 Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 1.06 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 1.05 $ 0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 130,842 132,215 131,738 132,311 Diluted 131,746 133,225 132,533 133,562 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 1.12 $ 1.08

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 139,644 $ 89,315 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 90,707 99,402 Stock-based compensation 78,615 74,583 Disposal gain on sale of business/asset (33,636 ) — Loss from equity-method investees 163 5,719 Deferred income taxes (71,590 ) (15,796 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (160,939 ) (109,724 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 42,964 143,499 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (72,319 ) (223,080 ) Proceeds from sale of assets/business, net of cash divested 40,987 — Capital expenditures (48,193 ) (40,975 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (388 ) (1,463 ) Additions to other intangibles (3,558 ) (2,751 ) Acquisitions of equity-method and other investments — (15,753 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments — 60,297 Net cash used by investing activities (83,471 ) (223,725 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 500,000 — Payments of term loan (6,250 ) (98,750 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 268,000 300,000 Payments of revolving line of credit (518,000 ) — Debt issuance costs (2,348 ) (1,993 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 31,815 32,518 Repurchase of common stock (151,830 ) (55,000 ) Dividends paid (147,835 ) (143,113 ) Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities (26,448 ) 33,662 Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash (4,352 ) (2,562 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (71,307 ) (49,126 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 211,106 260,232 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 139,799 $ 211,106

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction costs, disposal gains on sale of business/assets and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held-for-sale, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, and restructuring charges that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stock-based compensation Cost of sales $ 884 $ 1,092 $ 4,658 $ 4,580 Sales and marketing 4,991 6,284 26,430 25,233 Research and development 6,034 5,811 24,556 23,515 General and administrative 5,862 5,335 22,970 21,384 Provision for income taxes (2,418 ) (2,010 ) (10,105 ) (12,047 ) Total $ 15,353 $ 16,512 $ 68,509 $ 62,665 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments Net sales $ 254 $ 352 $ 1,367 $ 2,324 Cost of sales 5,878 6,700 22,903 19,391 Sales and marketing 4,955 3,334 22,379 10,192 Research and development — 320 (320 ) 320 Other expense (income) 467 531 1,968 2,007 Provision for income taxes (1,705 ) (1,626 ) (7,507 ) (4,071 ) Total $ 9,849 $ 9,611 $ 40,790 $ 30,163 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other(1)(2) Net sales $ — $ — $ (411 ) $ — Cost of sales 1,270 25 9,819 (25 ) Sales and marketing 7,014 1,687 12,478 7,759 Research and development 2,422 9,682 3,977 11,104 General and administrative (2) 11,068 865 15,547 8,254 Gain on sale of asset (2) — — (33,636 ) — Other expense (income) (1) (400 ) — (5,685 ) 4,322 Provision for income taxes (4,433 ) (2,708 ) 60 (6,837 ) Total $ 16,941 $ 9,551 $ 2,149 $ 24,577 (1): During the first quarter of 2021, we recognized a $3.5 million impairment loss related to one of our equity-method investments. (2): During the third quarter of 2022, the company recognized a gain of $34 million related to the sale of land and office buildings, presented within “Gain on sale of assets”. The company also recognized a charitable contribution expense of $10 million related to an infrequent donation using a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the building, presented within “General and administrative”. (Capitalization) and amortization of internally developed software costs Cost of sales $ 773 $ 5,041 $ 5,863 $ 23,674 Research and development — (188 ) (388 ) (1,433 ) Provision for income taxes (179 ) (1,085 ) (1,238 ) (4,877 ) Total $ 594 $ 3,768 $ 4,237 $ 17,364

National Instruments Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $ 303,955 $ 297,045 $ 1,122,251 $ 1,048,718 Stock-based compensation 884 1,092 4,658 4,580 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 6,132 7,052 24,270 21,715 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 1,270 25 9,408 $ (25 ) Amortization of internally developed software costs 773 5,041 5,863 23,674 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 313,014 $ 310,255 $ 1,166,450 $ 1,098,662 Non-GAAP gross margin 70 % 74 % 70 % 75 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Operating expenses, as reported $ 243,624 $ 247,148 $ 963,818 $ 930,553 Stock-based compensation (16,887 ) (17,430 ) (73,956 ) (70,132 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments (4,955 ) (3,654 ) (22,059 ) (10,512 ) Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (20,504 ) (12,234 ) (32,002 ) (27,117 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs — 188 388 1,433 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 201,278 $ 214,018 $ 836,189 $ 824,225 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating income, as reported $ 60,331 $ 49,897 $ 192,069 $ 118,165 Stock-based compensation 17,771 18,522 78,614 74,712 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 11,087 10,706 46,329 32,227 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 21,774 12,259 41,410 27,092 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 773 4,853 5,475 22,241 Gain on sale of business/assets — — (33,636 ) — Non-GAAP operating income $ 111,736 $ 96,237 $ 330,261 $ 274,437 Non-GAAP operating margin 25 % 23 % 20 % 19 % Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes, as reported(1) $ 8,694 $ 4,822 $ 32,232 $ 14,260 Stock-based compensation 2,418 2,010 10,105 12,047 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 1,705 1,626 7,507 4,071 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 4,433 2,708 6,378 6,837 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 179 1,085 1,238 4,877 Gain on sale of business/assets — — (6,438 ) — Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) $ 17,429 $ 12,251 $ 51,022 $ 42,092 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 40,066 $ 40,336 $ 139,644 $ 89,315 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation 17,771 18,522 78,614 74,712 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 11,554 11,237 48,297 34,234 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 21,374 12,259 35,725 31,414 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 773 4,853 5,475 22,241 Gain on sale of business/asset — — (33,636 ) — Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (8,735 ) (7,429 ) (18,790 ) (27,832 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 82,803 $ 79,778 $ 255,329 $ 224,084 Non-GAAP net margin 18.5 % 18.9 % 15.4 % 15.2 % Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 1.05 $ 0.67 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS Stock-based compensation 0.14 0.14 0.59 0.56 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.09 0.09 0.37 0.26 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 0.16 0.09 0.27 0.23 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.17 Gain on sale of business/asset — — (0.25 ) — Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.07 ) (0.06 ) (0.14 ) (0.21 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 1.93 $ 1.68 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments. Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 130,842 132,215 131,738 132,311 Diluted 131,746 133,225 132,533 133,562

