NFL and Zebra Technologies Provide a Preview of Super Bowl LX Using Next Gen Stats

Super Bowl LX preview will reveal the latest data showing what viewers can expect during the game

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows, today announced it will host its annual Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 4 from 1-2pm pacific.

Experts from the NFL, NFL Network, Zebra and Adrenaline will share key insights leading into Super Bowl LX based on the advanced, real-time Next Gen Stats (NGS) data such as location, speed and movement. Zebra’s RFID technology captures this data for every player and every play during all the regular and postseason games.

The experts will hold a panel discussion, and their insights will shed light on what to expect during the Super Bowl and the advantages each team brings to the field based on the data. Attendees of this press conference will get a sneak preview of each team’s NGS highlight videos which will be shown in stadium during the game.

This panel will showcase how NGS data fueled by Zebra is creating new experiences for fans and discuss how NGS data helps broadcasters educate and entertain fans, transforming simple play-by-play coverage into immersive, insightful experiences that reveal the strategic complexity behind every snap.

As the NFL’s Official Real-Time Location Solutions Provider, Zebra delivers the RFID player and ball tracking technology used on game days by all NFL teams and during practice sessions by more than one third of the teams across the league.

This is also the same technology used every day by retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare organizations globally to enhance their real-time visibility, productivity and decision-making.

The press conference will include a live Q&A for attendees, and the panelists will be available immediately after the session for short interviews. Panelist details can be found below.

WHO: Panelists will include:

Troy Vincent, Sr. , Executive Vice President, Football Operations, NFL

, Executive Vice President, Football Operations, NFL Sean Lee, Former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker, 2x Pro Bowler and 1x First-team All-Pro and Head of Sports Data, Adrenaline

Former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker, 2x Pro Bowler and 1x First-team All-Pro and Head of Sports Data, Adrenaline Josh Helmrich , Sr. Director, Media Strategy, Business Development and Next Gen Stats, NFL

, Sr. Director, Media Strategy, Business Development and Next Gen Stats, NFL Cynthia Frelund , Analytics Expert, NFL Network

, Analytics Expert, NFL Network Tyler Austin, Vice President, Intelligent Automation Sales, Zebra Technologies

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 - 1-2pm pacific time

WHERE: Moscone Center South Building, Press Conference II (747 Howard St., San Francisco)

A Super Bowl Week of Game credential or Day Pass is required for entry. Please contact MediaCredentialHelp@nfl.com to inquire about credentials and reach out to therese.vanryne@zebra.com to receive a link to the press conference recording.

