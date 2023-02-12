NFL All-Star Xavier Woods Partners with FitXR on Metaverse-Inspired Giveaway

Exciting Prizes from Carolina Panthers Safety and VR Fitness Platform Awarded to Instagram Winners

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FitXR, the global VR fitness app, is announcing a social giveaway partnership with Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods this Super Bowl weekend. Inspired by the idea of making his off season fitness fun and gamified Xavier Woods posted his VR fitness skills on instagram to help support FitXR’s mission to be a movement for movement. .

For many, fitness and fun are not words commonly associated with one another. The experience of going to a gym can often feel daunting and sometimes the intimidation factor is enough to keep individuals away. But with VR, exercise can actually be fun, and Woods knows that firsthand. When he’s not on the field, Xavier uses FitXR to stay in shape in a fun way as he prepares for the season ahead.

Now, he’s hoping to spread the message that fitness can be fun to the masses, announcing a giveaway on Instagram on February 11 that will include:

Signed jersey and football

Meta Quest 2 VR headset

12 months subscription for FitXR

“FitXR is a great way to make fitness fun, unique and effective for everyone in the household,” said Xavier Woods. “Even my mother and grandmother enjoy using FitXR!”

With classes ranging in length, experience level and category, the possibilities for getting in a good sweat without even realizing you’re doing it, are endless. Want to know how one of the NFL’s top defensive safeties stays fit? Try some of his favorite classes:

Box Champ Combos with Adam (Advanced, 9 minutes)

Combat – Coming in Hot with Billy (Beginner, 12 minutes)

Box – Go for Glory with Adam (Intermediate, 10 minutes)

To participate, follow both FitXR and Xavier’s accounts and tag a friend in the comments of his Instagram Reel announcing the giveaway. You’ll have one week to enter starting on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12. Winners will be randomly chosen by February 28th and notified via DM by @wearefitxr.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios – Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2.

Contacts

SourceCode Communications: FitXR@sourcecodecomms.com