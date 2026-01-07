Nextpower to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on January 27, 2026

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextpower (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Q3 FY2026 Earnings Call

January 27, 2026

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live webcast available on investors.nextpower.com

The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the Nextpower IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextpower

Nextpower™ (Nasdaq: NXT, formerly Nextracker) designs, engineers, and delivers an advanced energy technology platform for solar power plants, innovating across structural, electrical, and digital domains. Our integrated solutions are designed to streamline project execution, increase energy yield and long-term reliability, and enhance customer ROI. Building on over a decade of technology and market leadership, the company delivers intelligent power generation systems and services to meet rapidly expanding global electricity demand. Nextpower partners with the world’s leading energy companies to power what’s next. Learn more at www.nextpower.com.

Investor Contact:

Sarah Lee

Investor@nextracker.com

Media Contact:

Brandy Lee

Media@nextracker.com