NextNav to Participate in the Oppenheimer 11th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next-generation terrestrial Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation solutions, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Tim Gray will participate in the Oppenheimer 11th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, held virtually February 3-4, 2026.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation 3D Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions. As the nation’s largest license holder in a spectrum band expressly designated for terrestrial positioning services, NextNav is uniquely positioned to enable a widescale terrestrial complement and backup to GPS. Leveraging licensed low-band spectrum and the global 5G ecosystem, NextNav is focused on delivering an accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solution to protect national security, public safety, and the economy. Learn more at www.nextnav.com.

