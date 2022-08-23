Home Business Wire Nextdoor to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom...
Nextdoor to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 starting at 12:45pm ET. A webcast of the event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com, and through this webcast link. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year following the event.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), its LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Nextdoor Investor Relations:

Matt Anderson

Arushi Sharma

ir@nextdoor.com
or visit investors.nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Media Relations:

David Roady

Antonia Gray

press@nextdoor.com

