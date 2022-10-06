Nextdoor Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Treat Map With New, Pet-friendly Halloween Features

Neighbors can pin their homes as decorated, giving out candy or giving out pet treats as part of a partnership with Beggin’ this Halloween





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, launched its annual Treat Map to help neighbors get in the Halloween spirit and take part in their communities. Celebrating a milestone 10-year anniversary, the Treat Map enables neighbors to easily add their home to an interactive, seasonal map to showcase how they will be celebrating this Halloween. For the first time ever, Nextdoor has partnered with Beggin’, Purina’s beloved dog treat brand, to create a bespoke map experience in the U.S. for pets and pet-lovers alike.

“The Treat Map has surprised and delighted neighbors around the world for the last ten years and we’re thrilled to add a new level of excitement for pet-loving neighbors in the U.S. through our partnership with Beggin’,” said Emma Mondolino, Head of Nextdoor Create. “The Treat Map gives neighbors a way to celebrate and interact with one another both online and offline. With more than 75% of Nextdoor neighbors being pet owners, it’s a natural and compelling evolution of the map to introduce a new, pet-friendly integration.”

Neighbors have the ability to pin their home on the Treat Map and can then explore the interactive local guide to find their favorite streets for treats and Halloween decor. For the first time, a unique pet-friendly pin will be available to neighbors in the U.S., ensuring pet owners or pet-welcoming neighbors can include their furry friends in the trick-or-treating fun.

“We’re so excited to partner with Nextdoor and make the Treat Map dog-friendly for the very first time,” said Tim Brunt, Senior Brand Manager, Purina. “We know that dogs go bonkers for Beggin’ so it’s exciting that we can show families exactly where to stop on their Halloween trick-or-treating route so their doggo can get the mouthwatering treats they crave.”

The 10th anniversary Treat Map includes a suite of new features throughout October, including:

The Treat Map can now be found within Nextdoor’s Discover, offering a more visible experience on the main navigation in one of the features that neighbors use most. Add a description to share ghoulish details: When adding their home to the Treat Map, neighbors can include a description for the first time. Now trick-or-treaters can plan their route around the homes with sought after king-sized candy bars or which haunted houses will attract the most fright seekers. Adding your home to the Treat Map will also create a post in the Nextdoor newsfeed to encourage more neighbors to participate in the Halloween festivities.

Tricks for Treats

Neighbors love to include their pets in holiday celebrations and incorporating their pets in Halloween festivities is becoming more of a norm. According to a recent Nextdoor poll of more than 36,000 neighbors in the U.S., nearly 25% of neighbors celebrate the season’s festivities with their furry friends by dressing up their pets in costume, nearly 14% bringing their pets on their trick-or-treating route, and nearly 13% handing out pet-friendly treats for visiting animals. Neighbors can stock up on Beggin’ treats before the big night by visiting https://www.purina.com/pricespider-social-beggin. With real meat as the #1 ingredient, these mouthwatering treats are always made with real bacon and no FD&C Colors. To learn more about Purina Beggin’ products visit https://www.purina.com/beggin.

A Global Halloween

The Treat Map will be available in the U.S. as well as a selection of Nextdoor’s international markets including the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Australia, and Canada. The global Treat Maps will launch throughout October and include pin selections based on local Halloween traditions. The pet friendly pin by Beggin’ will be available in the U.S. through Halloween night.

With Nextdoor’s new Treat Map, Halloween can be a treat for adults, kids, and pets. Neighbors can find the Treat Map in the Discover section of the Nextdoor app, or by visiting nextdoor.com/halloween.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

