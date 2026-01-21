Nextdoor Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NXDR), the essential neighborhood network, will report fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Nextdoor will host a webcast and conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook. The webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Nextdoor Investor Relations website at investors.nextdoor.com, with a replay accessible for approximately one year.

As part of our commitment to broad shareholder engagement, we invite all investors to submit questions for the live Q&A by emailing ir@nextdoor.com through February 17, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. PT. We will address the most frequently asked questions during the public webcast.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its X handle (x.com/Nextdoor), and LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Nirav Tolia’s LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/in/niravtolia/) and X posts (https://x.com/niravtolia) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: NXDR) is the essential neighborhood network for over 100 million verified neighbors, offering trusted local news, real-time safety alerts, neighbor recommendations, for sale and free listings, and events. Nextdoor connects neighbors to the people, places, and information that matter most in their local communities. In addition, businesses, news publishers, and public agencies use Nextdoor to share important information and engage with neighbors at scale. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and media assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Investor Relations:

John T. Williams

jwilliams@nextdoor.com

ir@nextdoor.com

Media Relations:

Kelsey Grady

press@nextdoor.com