Home Business Wire Nextdoor Announces Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire

Nextdoor Announces Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood app, will report first quarter 2024 financial results following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook.


A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Nextdoor Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com, and an audio recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), and LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the essential neighborhood app. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 330,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Nextdoor Investor Relations:

John T. Williams

ir@nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Media Relations:

Antonia Gray

press@nextdoor.com

Articoli correlati

Allyant Launches a Government-Specific Program to Support the DOJ’s New Rule Requiring State and Local Governments to Improve Accessibility for Web, Mobile, and Electronic...

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Allyant, a global leader in accessibility solutions, unveiled a specialized program tailored for government entities. This...
Continua a leggere

New Keyfactor Research Signals Greater Need for Digital Trust as Quantum Threat Looms

Business Wire Business Wire -
2024 PKI & Digital Trust Report reveals digital identity challenges will hinder post-quantum readiness and resiliencyCLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyfactor, the identity-first...
Continua a leggere

WiSA Technologies Announces Nasdaq Acceptance of Compliance Plan

Business Wire Business Wire -
Plans 1-for-150 Reverse Stock SplitBEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA (the “Company”)), a leading innovator in wireless audio...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php