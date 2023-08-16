Next Named a “Leader” in GigaOm Radar for Data Loss Prevention

Next is recognized for simplified adoption, real time data protection, and extended user education.

LONDON & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next DLP (“Next”), a leader in insider risk management and data protection, announced today that GigaOm, a practitioner driven market research firm, has named the company a Leader in its 2023 Radar Report for Data Loss Prevention (DLP). The report gives cyber security decision-makers an overview of the market, helping them evaluate current platforms and decide where to invest.









“We are thrilled to be named a Leader and an Outperformer by GigaOm and the only vendor with a perfect score in the Emerging Tech comparison. This accolade is testament to our team’s commitment to developing a new approach to data loss prevention,” said Constance Stack, Chief Executive Officer of Next. “We are disrupting the legacy DLP market by introducing innovative ways to protect what matters most to businesses and ensuring we fit into how security teams and businesses operate today.”

The GigaOm Radar synthesizes a practitioner-led analysis of a technology sector. GigaOm analysts select solutions based on support for table stakes, they then score differentiators and the impact on the organization. Vendors are positioned on the Radar based on their scores. The closer to the center of the Radar chart a vendor sits, the better, with top performers occupying the inner Leaders circle.

With a user-centric, cloud-native, ML-powered solution, the Reveal platform by Next is built for today’s threat landscape. Unlike legacy DLP approaches, which require lengthy data discovery and classification efforts, Reveal customers gain value on day one with instant visibility without policies. Reveal helps security teams:

Understand human and device behavioral patterns in real time;

Strengthen defenses against insider risks;

Make static IT policy come alive;

Close compliance gaps and protect against data exfiltration.

“Seeing new vendors like Next make such a strong showing further proves the importance of DLP to enterprise information security programs,” commented Paul Stringfellow, lead analyst from GigaOm for the DLP Radar. “Next’s endpoint-based ML, contextual awareness, and simplified deployment are key reasons why they are a Leader and an Outperfomer on the Radar.”

To download the full report, click here.

About Next DLP

Next DLP (“Next”) is a leading provider of insider risk and data protection solutions. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company’s leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

