Home Business Wire Next-Gen Property Valuations: PropStream Announces New AVM & AI Innovations
Business Wire

Next-Gen Property Valuations: PropStream Announces New AVM & AI Innovations

di Business Wire

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVM–PropStream, the leading real estate data provider, announced another enhancement in its lineup of updates powered by machine learning AI—AI Property Values and AVM (Automated Valuation Model).


By upgrading the Estimated Value function (AVM) powered by machine learning, PropStream can provide the most up-to-date property values by pulling them from several data sources and updating them with its machine learning AI as soon as they’re available.

“PropStream is committed to transforming how real estate data is collected and used with the integration of new predictive AI features,” said PropStream President Brian Tepfer. “Our first release is a new AVM powered by machine learning—giving our users an edge in their property research and comping to collect the most precise, diverse, and dynamic property valuations – empowering them to make educated decisions.”

From adding the Demographics datasets to now incorporating a cutting-edge machine learning AVM, PropStream is leading the charge in optimizing real estate data for practical, modern use.

PropStream has more exciting updates in the works, so stay tuned! Also, remember to activate your 7-day free PropStream trial to see the new AVM in action.

To learn more about this update and how the AI model is used, check out this blog.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart Company, is the leader in multi-sourced data aggregation, allowing real estate professionals to get the most targeted leads. In business since 2006, PropStream has data for over 155 million properties nationwide. Upcoming enhancements utilize the power of Predictive Real Estate Data to pave the way for new features, proprietary AI predictive analytics, and hundreds of filtering combinations (including 20 Lead Lists). PropStream helps real estate professionals find the best off-market leads and market to them in the least amount of time. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree four years in a row since 2021.

Contacts

PropStream Marketing
1877-204-9040

Articoli correlati

Sunoh.ai AI Scribe Used in Multilingual Setting Drastically Reduces Physician Burnout

Business Wire Business Wire -
The 50+-provider FQHC embraces Sunoh’s AI-powered medical scribe solution to save two hours daily on clinical documentationWESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®,...
Continua a leggere

Provation iPro Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS) Proudly Joins the MEDITECH Alliance Program to Simplify the Most Data-Intensive Record in Healthcare

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIMS--Provation, a leading provider of clinical productivity software for anesthesia providers, proudly announces its inclusion in the MEDITECH...
Continua a leggere

Clear Street’s CEO Chris Pento to Assume Executive & Partner Role at Investor White Bay

Business Wire Business Wire -
Co-Founder & CEO Pento Launched and Led Firm to Record Heights Over Six Years of Leadership President Ed Tilly to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php