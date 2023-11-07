Nexsan Reclaims its Position as Best Storage Vendor for Channel Partners

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexsan®, the pioneer of highly reliable, cost-effective storage, today announced it is further strengthening its reseller relationships with new benefits for channel partners, including opportunity registrations, industry-leading margins, customer promotions, fast sales cycles, and quarterly SPIFs.





The Nexsan Worldwide Partner Program is fundamental to the company’s commitment to selling 100% through the channel. Nexsan resellers, solution providers, and technology partners have access to the industry’s best resources, including sales and technical assistance, marketing tools, and incentives to help them close deals on the full line of the company’s all-flash, unified storage, file, block, and secure data vault storage.

Among the new and improved partner resources are:

Deal Registration Program – Nexsan pioneered Deal Registration more than 20 years ago as a way to lock in opportunities for resellers, ensuring preferential pricing and vendor assistance. Approved Deal Registrations are guaranteed by Nexsan not to be taken directly by the company or granted to another partner.

Preferential Pricing – Deal Registration provides partners with incentivized pricing and very generous margins.

Market Development Funds – Nexsan has increased funding for co-marketing activities and campaigns. Nexsan also joins partners at regional events and shows to maximize visibility in the marketplace.

SPIF – Money-making opportunities have been expanded with partner Sales Person Incentive Funds as reward for selling Nexsan products. For Q4 2023, Nexsan is sponsoring a SPIF promotion featuring BEAST and E-Series.

Storage Refresh Rebate Program – This innovative program incentivizes customers to trade in aging Nexsan systems for a new Nexsan BEAST or E-Series with a rebate of $50 per TB for each returned system, allowing partners to sell updated solutions to current and former customers.

“In my experience, what differentiates Nexsan from other vendors is its commitment to always fulfill through the channel,” said Chad Kuhar, President of Arkay Engineering. “Other vendors may decide to take a deal direct or show preferential treatment to a competing partner. Nexsan never does this; they mean it when they say they are 100% channel-focused. With protected deals, industry-leading margins, money for co-marketing, and all the other resources they provide, I don’t know why any storage reseller wouldn’t consider becoming a Nexsan partner.”

“For nearly 25 years, Nexsan has led the industry in valuing the channel and channel relationships, and under our new leadership and focus, we are once again claiming the top spot in partner program benefits,” said Andy Hill, Executive Vice President & Pre-Sales Worldwide. “Nexsan is where deal registrations were invented, and we continue to innovate with the incentives we offer and re-invest in our partners with best-in-market SPIFs, co-marketing initiatives, and incredible margins to prove we are superior to any other storage vendor in the industry.”

Nexsan systems meet the ongoing need to maintain large data stores in on-premise storage hardware—a need that persists despite the advent of cloud computing, and now grows more pressing as organizations face inflated cloud costs. Nexsan channel partners excel at developing systems that address essential functions like high-performance data vaults, bulletproof backup and archive, cybersecurity, and digital video.

Resellers looking to integrate products and solutions with a strong reputation for reliability and cost-effectiveness into their portfolio of offerings are invited to learn more about joining the Nexsan Partner Program by emailing sales@nexsan.com.

About Nexsan®

Nexsan® is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect, and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure, and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and everchanging IT, business, and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases including Financial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Military, Law Enforcement, Education, Media and Entertainment, and Call Centers. For further information, please visit www.nexsan.com.

