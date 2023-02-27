<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Nexon’s MapleStory: The Legends of Maple Coming to China

Based on the Popular Mobile Game MapleStory M

Published in China by Nexon Partner Tiancity and Jointly Operated by Tencent Games

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced MapleStory: The Legends of Maple, a special localized release of the breakaway mobile hit MapleStory M, is in development for release in China. The game will be published by Nexon partner Tiancity and jointly operated by Tencent Games.

Based on Nexon’s blockbuster MapleStory franchise, MapleStory: The Legends of Maple integrates classic elements of the franchise with a new game experience featuring classic characters including Blue Snail, Slime and Orange Mushroom. Nexon has carefully optimized and polished an outstanding mobile experience that will be both familiar and fresh to players.

Originally launched in 2003, the MapleStory franchise has registered more than 180 million players worldwide and generated life-to-date franchise revenue of more than US$4 billion.

More information on the release schedule of MapleStory: The Legends of Maple will be announced at a later date.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

