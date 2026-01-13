Nexo Becomes First-Ever Title Partner of the U.S. ATP 500 Dallas Open in Multi-Year Deal

The agreement builds on Nexo’s long-term approach to partnerships with established global sports institutions.

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexo, the digital assets wealth platform, has been named the U.S. ATP 500 Dallas Open’s first-ever Title Partner under a multi-year agreement beginning in 2026, as the company advances its long-term brand strategy through leading global sports properties. The partnership was unveiled in Dallas alongside the debut of the Nexo Dallas Open brand and the resurfacing of two public tennis courts in North Texas. As one of only two ATP 500 tournaments in the U.S. and the country’s sole indoor ATP Tour championship, the Dallas Open places Nexo among a limited group of ATP 500 title partners.

“This partnership with Nexo represents a transformative milestone for the Dallas Open,” said Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs. “Securing a title sponsor of this caliber as we launch into year two as an ATP 500 event continues to elevate our tournament on the global stage. Aligning with a partner that is shaping the next generation of digital asset solutions strengthens our vision for the next generation of tennis.”

For Nexo, the multi-year agreement is a strategic investment in sustained global brand visibility, positioning the company within premium sports ecosystems that engage affluent audiences and reinforce long-term value.

As part of today’s announcement, the Nexo Dallas Open highlighted its community impact with two newly resurfaced tennis courts in North Texas aimed at expanding year-round access for youth and recreational players.

The Dallas Open, now entering its fifth year in North Texas, was elevated to ATP 500 status in 2025 — a move that has increased its international visibility and commercial appeal.

Attracting top-ranked U.S. and international players including leading U.S. players Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, as well as 2025 Dallas Open runner-up Casper Ruud, the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open will be held February 7–15 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters and training facility.

The Dallas Open marks Nexo’s fourth tennis partnership overall and its third ATP Tour collaboration, building on a recently announced multi-year partnership with the Australian Open, following sponsorships of the ATP 500 Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco and the ATP 250 Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $371 billion processed globally, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering a Flexible and Fixed-term Yield product, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

About The Nexo Dallas Open

The Nexo Dallas Open is currently an ATP Tour 500 men’s tournament that will play its fifth year in North Texas, its first in Frisco on February 7-15, 2026, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. It will be the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, and features men’s top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition. The tournament, previously held as the New York Open, is one of the longest-running American tournaments on the ATP Tour. Its rich history features some of the top names in tennis, including legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, John Isner, and Andy Murray, and a current generation of stars like Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic, and Reilly Opelka.

About The ATP

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As governing body of the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

Media Contacts

Kate Okiomah | Tony Fay PR | kate@tonyfaypr.com | 602-550-2969

Luke Adams | Tony Fay PR | luke@tonyfaypr.com | 469-503-5883

Nexo Media Contacts | Nexo Communication team | communications@nexo.com