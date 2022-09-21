NewsNation to Broadcast Exclusive Live National Coverage of Candidate Debates in Battleground States of Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania

“Debate Night in America” Will Feature News and Analysis from NewsNation’s Team of Experienced Journalists, Including George Will and Chris Stirewalt

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NXST) national cable news network, today announced it will offer the only live national television coverage of debates between the candidates running for the offices of Texas Governor, United States Senator from Georgia, and United States Senator from Pennsylvania. In addition, each exclusive telecast will include “Debate Night in America,” a pre- and post-debate special program featuring news and analysis from NewsNation’s team of experienced journalists, including George Will and Chris Stirewalt. Nexstar’s local stations serving Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania are hosting the events and televising them locally.

“This is a historic mid-term election year, with more races that are too close to call than ever before,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “NewsNation has consistently been covering the issues that matter to voters and it is vitally important to broadcast these critical debates when immigration, gun control, and other key social issues impacting Americans will be front and center.”

On Friday, September 30, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburgh, TX. The live event will be broadcast nationally by NewsNation from 7-8 p.m. CT/8-9 p.m. ET and locally on all Nexstar owned and operated Texas stations.

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert will be live at the Texas event to host a pre-debate special from 6-7 p.m. CT/7-8 p.m. ET that will feature NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt, senior political contributor George Will, senior national correspondent Brian Entin, and NewsNation’s border correspondents Robert Sherman and Ali Bradley. Throughout the last several months, Mr. Entin has been traveling to key battleground states to report on the issues that most concern voters, while Mr. Sherman and Ms. Bradley have been breaking exclusive stories from the U.S. southern border, providing an important perspective regarding immigration.

NewsNation will head to Savannah, Georgia, on October 14, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will participate in a debate from 6-7 p.m. CT/7-8 p.m. ET. On October 25, Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, will participate in a debate in Pennsylvania from 7-8 p.m. CT/8-9 p.m. ET, where a pivotal Senate race is unfolding. NewsNation will broadcast both debates nationally, while Nexstar’s local television stations in Georgia and Pennsylvania will also telecast the events in their respective markets.

NewsNation also will provide a second-screen experience during its coverage of the debates. Viewers can go to NewsNationNow.com and watch focus groups of Democrat, Republican and independent voters react to the responses of the candidates as they debate.

