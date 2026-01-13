Newrez First Major Lender to Recognize Crypto Assets in Mortgage Origination

New offering, targeted to launch in February, will allow crypto assets to be used without liquidation in the mortgage approval process, preserving greater investment autonomy for digital asset holders.

By incorporating crypto assets into the mortgage approval process, Newrez will broaden pathways to homeownership, empower consumers to maintain control of their investments, and deliver products tailored for the growing number of crypto owners.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a top five mortgage lender and servicer, introduced today its intention to recognize crypto assets for mortgage qualification—becoming the first major mortgage provider among the top 25 lenders in the country to do so. Through this innovation, consumers with crypto investments will be able to qualify for a mortgage using digital assets for asset verification and income estimation without the need to liquidate their holdings.

“Today, an increasing number of consumers include crypto in their investment portfolios, while major financial institutions are deepening their involvement in crypto assets, supported by key regulatory developments,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. “We believe that now is the right time to prudently integrate eligible crypto assets into modern mortgage lending—enabling consumers to preserve investments while accessing innovative financing solutions.”

“At Newrez, we’re committed to meeting consumers where they are. Today, the global crypto market has surged past $3 trillion, and an estimated 45% of Gen Z and Millennial investors—many of whom are future homebuyers—own crypto,” said Leslie Gillin, Newrez Chief Commercial Officer. “Our mission at Newrez is to do everything possible to make home happen, and this innovation marks yet another step in creating new pathways to homeownership, giving consumers flexibility and control.”

This offering will be available in February across Newrez’s Smart Series product suite—one of the industry’s most comprehensive suites of non-agency products.

Consumers today can already utilize traditional investments like stocks and bonds in the mortgage approval process; however, consumers looking to use crypto assets have traditionally been required to sell them, reducing financial flexibility. Newrez will recognize eligible crypto holdings for income estimation and asset verification without requiring liquidation.

Click here to learn more about using eligible crypto holdings to qualify for mortgage products at Newrez.

About Newrez

Newrez, a Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) company, is a top five mortgage lender and servicer, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, dedicated to providing a customer-first experience throughout the homeownership journey. Newrez offers industry-leading servicing capabilities for owned MSRs and for third-party clients, as well as a robust origination model with presence in the retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer direct verticals. Newrez's mission is “to do everything possible to make home happen” through a wide array of products and services. Newrez was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

*$3 trillion figure based on data from CoinMarketCap as of 1/9/26

**45% of Gen Z and Millennial investors based on Coinbase research

