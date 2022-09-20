Newegg and Affirm Offer 15% Off Deal for All Advanced Battlestations (ABS) PC Systems

Biggest deal so far of 2022 for ABS gaming systems runs until Sept. 25, 2022

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #abs–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that through its partnership with Affirm, the company is now offering Advanced Battlestations (ABS) gaming PCs for 15% off the retail price (up to $300) until Sept. 25 when a customer pays over time with Affirm. Eligible U.S. customers can access the 15% off deal using a promo code, which can save up to $300 off a gaming PC.





The promo code is available on Newegg during the sale wherever ABS systems are sold, like this page.

This is the biggest deal Newegg has offered so far in 2022 for ABS gaming PC systems.

ABS is the top-selling gaming PC brand on Newegg.com and offers systems with highly sought components in a variety of pricing options. Each system is built, benched and stress tested at Newegg to ensure optimal performance out-of-the-box. Windows 10 or 11 and a one-year warranty are included with each system.

“ABS PCs are capable of handling today’s most popular games, streaming and content. This offer from Affirm gives eligible customers the opportunity to purchase their dream system with hundreds of dollars off the original price simply by paying over time,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing at Newegg. “Affirm has been our key partner since 2021 and the ABS deal is another indication of our continued commitment to offer our customers the best gaming PCs in the market, and at the same time give them the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time.”

