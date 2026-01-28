New UCF Research Indicates C-BATT’s Obsidia™ Swells Less Than Graphite During Lithiation

High capacity, low-swelling domestic material may occupy a previously empty region of the anode design space, helping increase lithium battery lifetimes.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As global demand increases for affordable, longer-lasting, high-capacity energy storage, new research suggests C-BATT’s Obsidia™ could help solve one of the most persistent causes of failure in lithium-ion batteries: material swelling during cycling.

University of Central Florida (UCF) professor Dr. Akihiro Kushima, a leader in the field of in situ transmission electron microscopy, presented the findings at the 50th Annual International Convention and Expo on Advanced Ceramics and Composites (ICACC 2026), unveiling results that show C-BATT’s proprietary Obsidia™ battery anode material exhibits exceptionally low swelling during lithiation—significantly lower than graphite, today’s dominant commercial anode material. When battery materials swell during charge and discharge, repeated volume changes cause them to crack and break down over time, eventually leading to cell failure. Reduced swelling means batteries can last much longer, making them more reliable and cost-effective.

In testing led by Dr. Kushima and his research team at UCF, Obsidia™ showed approximately 5% swelling during initial lithiation and delithiation. This result was obtained using powder particles of pure Obsidia™. For comparison, graphite typically swells around 11%, while high-capacity materials such as silicon can swell up to 300%.

“Swelling is a major cause of cell failure, and these results are a very encouraging sign,” said Dr. Kushima, UCF professor and principal investigator for the project. “Our measurements show that Obsidia experiences very low swelling compared to traditional materials, which is a strong indicator that it could support much longer-lasting batteries.”

“These results are an important milestone for C-BATT,” said Bill Easter, Vice President of C-BATT. “Testing from UCF helps confirm that US-made Obsidia can significantly reduce swelling, which is key to building batteries that last longer, perform better, and ultimately cost less for consumers. As of right now, it appears that Obsidia is the only anode material on the horizon that has significantly more lithium storage capacity than graphite (greater than 500 mAh/g) but less inherent material swelling than graphite. We plan to further prove out this significant advantage by conducting electrode swelling tests, larger cell builds, and more independent third-party testing.”

The research was made possible in part by a matching grant from the Florida High Tech Corridor.

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between CONSOL Innovations and X-BATT®. C-BATT is developing Obsidia™ to help solve the ongoing supply chain challenges driven by the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution improves battery energy density and cycle life beyond what traditional materials can offer. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations' domestically sourced carbon resources. To learn more about Obsidia™ and C-BATT’s U.S.-based energy solutions, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in carbon products, carbon materials, and carbon management. https://corenaturalresources.com/sustainability/consol-innovations/

