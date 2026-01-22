New Relic Launches Observability Solution for Complete Visibility into ChatGPT Apps

Innovative engineering teams building ChatGPT apps can now eliminate the ‘black box’ of embedded AI to optimize this new sales channel and drive additional revenue streams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced monitoring for ChatGPT apps, becoming the industry’s leading solution that provides businesses with complete visibility of their apps that live within ChatGPT. The solution gives businesses the ability to monitor the performance, reliability, and user experience of custom ChatGPT apps, extending critical insights to developers so they can proactively resolve costly application issues and confidently capitalize on opportunities with generative AI.

“Bringing business services into the natural flow of a ChatGPT conversation is a powerful, intuitive, and revenue-generating strategy,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Brian Emerson. “But once your carefully crafted application instantiates inside ChatGPT, it traditionally enters a black box where standard browser monitoring tools can fail. At New Relic, we’ve worked quickly to stay steps ahead of customers who want to maximize this opportunity, ensuring that businesses monetizing gen AI aren't flying blind when it comes to user experience and system health.”

The I-frame Blind Spot: Seeing Through the GenAI Sandbox

Billions of people visit ChatGPT each month. Seizing on this opportunity to engage with this audience, businesses are building ChatGPT apps that bring their goods and services directly into the conversational interface. However, standard browser monitoring tools often falter in these restricted environments. For example, when an app is rendered in an i-frame in a conversation, one cannot see layout shifts, broken buttons, or the reason why users are leaving. Similarly, complex security headers, content security policies (CSPs), i-frame sandbox rules and limitations on client-side storage can obscure vital performance and user experience data.

These visibility challenges are particularly perilous with AI-rendered results, where applications may face "hallucinated" user interface (UI) elements that look correct but function incorrectly, AI-generated text that breaks a carefully planned CSS layout, or even "ghost citations" where the AI references data that the app’s backend never actually provided. Without deep observability, these programmatic inconsistencies can remain invisible to the developer.

Unlocking Full-Stack Clarity for ChatGPT Custom Apps

ChatGPT app monitoring offers deep telemetry to ensure AI-generated UIs are functional, high-performing, and conversion-ready. Before developers can begin to fix a hallucination, they have to know about it. Traditional telemetry remains the backbone of this visibility, and New Relic’s browser agent is uniquely equipped to collect and analyze the data. The agent delivers instant insight into the latency and connectivity of an application within the GPT i-frame, alerts developers if a dynamic AI response triggers script or syntax failures in the user's browser, and catches log items triggered to the console — providing real time granular monitoring.

New Relic automatically tracks exactly how a user interacts with the content in the business’s custom app, from successfully clicking "buy now" to not engaging at all. Businesses are in control of specific benchmarks and event-driven analytics. For example, users can send a custom event every time an LLM successfully populates a chart according to specification, allowing developers to build dashboards that track "AI Render Success" versus "User Bounce Rate." With New Relic, developers can stop guessing how their app performs when it’s hosted by someone else, while also maintaining the highest security and privacy standards.

The ChatGPT app monitoring solution delivers:

User Frustration Detection : Rage clicks, error clicks, and dead clicks can help identify when an application is causing friction for end users.

: Rage clicks, error clicks, and dead clicks can help identify when an application is causing friction for end users. Layout Instability Monitoring : Track Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) within the i-frame as the AI streams content in. Excessive CLS can cause a frustrating user experience.

: Track Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) within the i-frame as the AI streams content in. Excessive CLS can cause a frustrating user experience. Cross-Origin Insights : Gain a deep understanding of how an application performs when it doesn't own the top-level window, helping developers optimize for different host environments.

: Gain a deep understanding of how an application performs when it doesn't own the top-level window, helping developers optimize for different host environments. End-to-End Traceability: Connect the user's interaction in the ChatGPT i-frame all the way through to backend services, providing a complete picture of every transaction.

Availability

ChatGPT app monitoring is now available as part of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform. To get started, New Relic users can install the latest New Relic browser agent and define “value” actions to focus on the most critical user journeys.

About New Relic

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. New Relic is the only AI-strengthened platform to unify and pair telemetry data to provide clarity over your entire digital estate. We move your problem solving past proactive to predictive by processing the right data at the right time to maximize value and control costs. That’s why businesses around the world—including Adidas Runtastic, Domino’s, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Swiggy, Topgolf, and William Hill—run on New Relic to drive innovation, improve reliability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to fuel growth.

