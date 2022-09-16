New Relic Announces Support for Amazon VPC Flow Logs on Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose

This support reduces friction of sending logs to New Relic from Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing customers to quickly understand key insights for performance analytics and troubleshoot network connectivity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APM—New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced support for Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Flow Logs on Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose to reduce the friction of sending logs to New Relic. Amazon VPC Flow Logs from AWS is a feature that allows customers to capture information about the IP traffic going to and from network interfaces in their Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). With New Relic support for Amazon VPC Flow Logs, both AWS and New Relic customers can quickly gain a clear understanding of a network’s performance and troubleshoot activity without impacting the network throughput or latency.

Network telemetry is challenging even for network engineers. To unlock cloud-scale observability, engineers need to explore VPC performance and connectivity across multiple accounts and regions to understand if an issue started in the network or somewhere else. To solve this, New Relic has streamlined the delivery of Amazon VPC Flow Logs by allowing engineers to send them to New Relic via Kinesis Data Firehose, which reliably captures, transforms, and delivers streaming data to data lakes, data stores, and analytics services. With New Relic’s simple “add data” interface, it only takes moments to configure Amazon VPC Flow Logs using the AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI) or an AWS CloudFormation template. Instead of digging through raw logs across multiple accounts, any engineer can begin with an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance they own and begin to explore the data that matters, regardless of the AWS account or AWS Region.

“New Relic continues to invest in our relationship with AWS. Helping customers gain visibility into their cloud networking environment increases their overall application observability,” said Riya Shanmugam, GVP, Global Alliances and Channels at New Relic. “Our support for Amazon VPC shows our commitment to enhancing our joint customers’ observability experience.”

“AWS is delighted to continue our strategic collaboration with New Relic to help customers innovate and migrate faster to the cloud,” said Nishant Mehta, Director of PM – EC2 and VPC Networking at AWS. “New Relic’s connected experience for Amazon VPC Flow Logs, paired with the simplicity of using Kinesis Data Firehose, enables our joint customers to easily understand how their networks are performing, troubleshoot networking issues more quickly, and explore their VPC resources more readily.”

With the New Relic support for Amazon VPC Flow Logs on Kinesis Data Firehose, customers can:

Monitor and alert on network traffic from within New Relic.

Visualize network performance metrics such as bytes and packets per second, as well as accepts and rejects per second across every TCP or UDP port.

Explore flow log deviations to look for unexpected changes in network volume or health.

Diagnose overly restrictive security group rules or potentially malicious traffic issues.

”Our architecture contains above 200 microservices running on AWS. When something goes wrong, we need to find the root cause quickly to put out what we at Gett term as ‘fires,’” said Dani Konstantinovski, Global Support Manager at Gett. “With New Relic capabilities we can identify the problem, understand exactly what services were affected, what’s the reason, and what we need to do to resolve it. New Relic gives us this observability—it helps us to provide better service for our customers.”

“Proactively managing customer experience is essential to all businesses that provide part or all of their services through applications. Therefore it’s essential for engineers to have a clear understanding of their network performance and have the data needed to troubleshoot activity before it impacts customers. Also, the quality of the data is fundamental to making good decisions,” said Stephen Elliot, IDC Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations and DevOps. “Solutions that ensure fast delivery of high-quality data provide engineers with the ability to act quickly and decisively with confidence, saving businesses from the costs associated with negative customer experiences.”

The New Relic support for Amazon VPC Flow Logs on Kinesis Data Firehose is available to all New Relic Full Platform users. For more information, check out our blog post, or visit www.newrelic.com.

