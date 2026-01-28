New Planar Simplicity E Series Introduces Wireless Connectivity to Always-On Digital Signage

The next-generation line of large format LCD displays enhances essential digital signage with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth®, and reliable extended operation

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#4KDisplay--Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced an expansion of the popular Planar® Simplicity™ Series with the launch of the Planar® Simplicity™ E Series. The next-generation line of large format 4K LCD displays introduces wireless connectivity and dependable performance for essential digital signage applications spanning advertising, wayfinding, menu boards, presentations and emergency messaging.

Planar Simplicity E Series enables easy wireless connectivity through embedded WiFi or Bluetooth® without the need of additional equipment. The expanded line includes a new 98-inch display, in addition to 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch models that deliver 500 nits of brightness and media playback. Continuous-run operation supports 24x7 digital signage applications, and ENERGY STAR® certification helps minimize energy consumption and costs while maintaining reliable performance.

“As a leading global end-to-end distributor, we are committed to uniting technology solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future across our ecosystem," said Desiree Cruz, VP Vendor Management, TD SYNNEX North America. "The Planar Simplicity E Series gives the channel an exclusive opportunity to showcase the high-quality standard of Planar products at an affordable price point and help win more cost-sensitive projects.”

The debut of Planar Simplicity E Series reinforces Planar’s dedication to enhancing the company’s large format LCD display solutions with features that deliver unmatched image performance and durability to power the most demanding digital signage applications.

“The Planar Simplicity Series remains one of our most popular LCD display lines and with the new Planar Simplicity E Series, we’re responding to customer requests for the ability to connect to the network wirelessly,” said Cindy McCullough, senior product manager at Planar. “We’re proud to present a solution that streamlines the user experience and changes the game for more applications, all while delivering the exceptional visual performance customers expect from Planar.”

Planar Simplicity E Series can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientation, offering customers greater deployment flexibility. The displays are built with two 10 watt speakers, on/off scheduling and LAN distribution. Planar Simplicity E Series displays run quietly due to a fan-less design and ship with a slim profile mount for simplified installation. The displays include three HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI® ports supporting native 4K resolution at up to 60Hz, along with USB, RS-232 and IR control. The comprehensive set of inputs and external controls ensure seamless integration into a wide range of digital signage environments.

The new Planar Simplicity E Series is available to order now and will begin shipping in Q1 2026 through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers. The next-generation line of large format 4K LCD displays will be on display in Stand #3A390 at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, February 3-6. For more information, visit www.planar.com/SimplicityE.

