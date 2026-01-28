New Mexico Expands State-Funded Satellite Leak Detection Program Following Breakthrough Success in Truth or Consequences

ASTERRA’s AI-powered technology delivers efficiency, saving time, money, and water

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASTERRA, a global leader in satellite-based, AI-driven water leak detection, announced the positive results of its collaboration with multiple New Mexico water utilities. Building on this success, the state of New Mexico has awarded ASTERRA a four-year contract to extend its technology to additional utilities statewide through a program called LeakTracer.

In partnership with the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED), ASTERRA worked with utilities in Truth or Consequences, Bernalillo, Cloudcroft, Timberon, and Tranquillo Pines to identify non-surfacing leaks that traditional methods often miss. The first phase, completed in May 2025, uncovered 82 leaks and reduced water loss by 240 gallons per minute (GPM), a major step toward sustainable water management.

“The state has been very generous to us by funding pipeline replacements and also helping us find leaks with ASTERRA, which is a game changer,” said Rolf Hechler, mayor of Truth or Consequences. “We used to find leaks the old-fashioned way, waiting for them to surface. Finding hidden leaks ahead of time saves us water, money, and time. It is a perfect solution.”

Working alongside McKim & Creed field inspectors, ASTERRA’s satellite analytics pinpointed 31 leaks in just two days, many buried deep underground or invisible at the surface. This precision is critical in New Mexico’s challenging terrain, where geothermal hot springs complicate conventional detection methods.

“Every leak we fix is water saved for our community,” added Mayor Hechler. “Satellite imagery has become an important part of our leak detection efforts, and we plan to keep relying on this technology in the future.”

The LeakTracer program aligns with New Mexico’s 50-Year Water Action Plan, reinforcing the state’s commitment to long-term water sustainability and loss prevention. Eligible utilities can now access state-assisted satellite leak detection services under this new initiative.

Utilities interested in participating should visit the NMED’s LeakTracer webpage at https://www.env.nm.gov/leaktracer/. In addition, those interested in the program can call the LeakTracer hotline at (505) 841-LEAK.

About ASTERRA

ASTERRA provides actionable intelligence for infrastructure management, water conservation, and environmental monitoring using data from satellites and artificial intelligence. Its solutions help utilities, governments, and industries detect underground leaks, assess soil moisture, and manage water and wastewater systems and infrastructure more efficiently. ASTERRA has helped more than 600 customers worldwide find 191,000 leaks and save 840 billion gallons of water and millions of dollars annually. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

