New Intelligence Hub Marks Expansion of Franklin Templeton’s Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft

Next-generation AI distribution platform integrates intelligence and automation to deliver smarter client engagement.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Templeton, a global investment leader, today announced the launch of Intelligence Hub, a modular, AI-driven distribution platform powered by Microsoft Azure. Intelligence Hub is the latest milestone in the firms’ multiyear collaboration to transform enterprise productivity and deliver personalized, insight driven experiences at scale.

This new platform expands on the advanced financial AI initiative announced by the two firms in April 2024, when Franklin Templeton committed to build a composable, multi-layer AI architecture using Microsoft services designed to embed intelligence across workflows, enhance sales and marketing productivity, and improve the client experience. Intelligence Hub brings this vision to life for U.S. Distribution, modernizing core activities and materially improving sales effectiveness.

Pilot Demonstrates Clear Productivity and Engagement Gains

Following a multi‑month pilot, Intelligence Hub delivered measurable efficiency improvements, including reduced daily preparation time and a significant increase in value‑added client interactions. These results reinforce the platform’s ability to streamline workflows and sharpen client targeting through AI‑driven insights.

“The launch of Intelligence Hub builds on the vision we set with Microsoft in 2024 to bring advanced, responsible AI into the heart of our business,” said Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton. “This platform is a powerful example of how innovation can transform the way we serve clients – enabling our teams to work smarter, engage more meaningfully, and deliver personalized experiences at scale. As we continue to partner closely with Microsoft, we are unlocking new capabilities that enhance our competitiveness and create lasting value across the enterprise.”

“Our collaboration with Microsoft is redefining how we deploy AI to elevate client engagement and accelerate growth. The Intelligence Hub represents a major step forward in delivering highly personalized, insight‑driven experiences at scale for our clients and distribution partners,” said Jeff Masom, Head of Distribution and Global Wealth Management Alternatives for Franklin Templeton. “By pairing Franklin Templeton’s deep investment expertise with Microsoft’s enterprise AI capabilities, we’re empowering our teams with the intelligence they need to prepare more effectively, prioritize with greater precision, and strengthen relationships across the wealth ecosystem.”

“This collaboration with Franklin Templeton continues to demonstrate what’s possible when industry expertise meets enterprise AI innovation,” said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft. “Intelligence Hub sets a new benchmark for how financial services organizations can scale AI to enhance productivity, deepen client engagement, and accelerate growth. We’re proud to support Franklin Templeton as they build the next generation of intelligent, data driven capabilities across their business.”

Platform Highlights

Intelligence Hub brings together several capabilities designed to enhance productivity and strengthen client engagement. It centralizes previously fragmented data sources, research, and workflow tools into a single interface, reducing manual search time and accelerating access to timely, relevant insights. AI‑powered workflows automate list generation, meeting preparation, and dynamic prioritization, enabling sales professionals to focus more on strategic client engagement rather than administrative tasks.

Deep integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 helps ensure that AI generated recommendations are context aware and actionable, supporting consistent and scalable adoption across global distribution teams. Early pilots have demonstrated measurable impact, with reduced manual effort and improved quality of client interactions, allowing teams to expand coverage and more effectively target higher value opportunities.

Progression From the 2024 AI Platform Announcement

In 2024, the firms announced a collaboration to build a personalized financial AI platform using Microsoft Foundry, including Azure OpenAI in Foundry, Azure AI Search, and Azure AI Document Intelligence. That initiative introduced a multi‑layer intelligence approach designed to synchronize individual AI capabilities and deliver advanced levels of business intelligence.

Intelligence Hub is a direct extension of that foundation, translating the 2024 strategy into a production‑ready platform that unifies product, market, client, and investment intelligence into a single workspace. Built on Microsoft’s secure, enterprise‑grade AI infrastructure, the platform supports Franklin Templeton’s broader mission to deliver differentiated value through advanced analytics, data unification, and personalized experiences for financial professionals and their clients.

Looking Ahead: Toward a Multi-Agent AI Ecosystem

Franklin Templeton and Microsoft plan to evolve Intelligence Hub into a multi‑agent enterprise AI ecosystem with:

Role-based personalization

Agentic workflows for complex task automation

Realtime cross-system intelligence

Expansion beyond U.S. Wealth Distribution into additional business lines and global regions

Supported by modular architecture, the platform enables continuous innovation and positions Franklin Templeton to scale AI capabilities across the enterprise.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnerships, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovations – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

To learn more, visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN]

Copyright © 2026. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

Franklin Templeton

Media Relations:

Rebecca Radosevich (212) 632-3207

rebecca.radosevich@franklintempleton.com