New Independent Study: 80% of Enterprises Plan to Increase DAM Investment as AI and Content Orchestration Reshape Digital Operations

Research commissioned by Orange Logic reveals DAM evolving from static storage to a strategic orchestration layer powering enterprise content ecosystems.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new Opportunity Snapshot commissioned by Orange Logic, and conducted by Forrester Consulting, reveals that Digital Asset Management (DAM) is undergoing a fundamental transformation from being thought of as a passive content repository, to the orchestration layer of the modern content supply chain.

The study found that 80% of organizations surveyed plan to increase their DAM investment over the next two years, driven by escalating content demands, expanding distribution channels, and the imperative to integrate AI into content workflows at scale.

This increased investment reflects the demand for teams to produce more content, publish in more places, and manage more formats than ever. Leaders reported they expect DAM to help them improve customer experience, accelerate go-to-market efforts, and support the growth of AI workloads.

Enterprise leaders no longer view DAM as merely a place to store files. Instead, they’re leveraging it as the connective tissue that unifies people, assets, and systems across the entire content lifecycle. Thirty-one percent of respondents plan to use DAM to orchestrate workflows across disparate enterprise systems, including PIM, DXP, e-commerce platforms, and creative production tools, signaling a decisive move toward integrated, composable content operations.

“This groundbreaking study confirms what we’re seeing across industries,” said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Orange Logic. “Organizations need a platform that delivers enterprise-wide consistency while empowering teams with the flexibility to execute with velocity, one that supports real AI adoption, and helps them produce better work with less friction.”

While 67% of respondents expect their use of AI within DAM to grow over the next two years, driving improvements in intelligent search, automated asset creation, and informed storage optimization. Many organizations are still navigating how to operationalize AI across workflows in a responsible and effective way.

The research shows that enterprises seeing real returns from AI treat it as infrastructure, not a collection of isolated features. Agentic, governed AI only works when it is anchored to a foundational DAM that defines what content is approved, how it can be used, and who it is for.

Without that foundation, AI struggles to move beyond experimentation. Outputs become inconsistent. Accuracy erodes. Brand and rights risk increase.

Teams that start with a centralized DAM give AI something reliable to act on, allowing automation, enrichment, and decision-making to scale and compound over time instead of breaking under growth.

Leaders with optimized DAM programs reported measurable improvements in digital operations, team efficiency, and time-to-market, validating the strategic role of content orchestration in enterprise performance.

To learn more about why leaders increasingly view DAM as foundational to the AI-powered content supply chain, read the full Forrester Consulting study, available from Orange Logic.

