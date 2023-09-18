New CrowdStrike Marketplace Transforms Cybersecurity Consumption with World-Class Security Ecosystem

New CrowdStrike Marketplace and CrowdCredit program incentivize CrowdStrike customers to discover, try and buy solutions that reduce risk, eliminate complexity and unlock new capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today unveiled the new CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike compatible security products. CrowdStrike Falcon customers can discover, try and buy complementary, best-of-breed security solutions from established market leaders and today’s hottest disruptors. The CrowdStrike Marketplace launches with an initial set of third-party products and will expand over time. Inaugural CrowdStrike Marketplace members include Armis, Claroty, Elevate Security, ExtraHop, Google VirusTotal, Lookout, JumpCloud, Okta, Tines and X-Analytics.

CrowdStrike is simplifying the procurement process to make it easier than ever for Falcon customers to purchase third-party solutions through their CrowdStrike account. The CrowdStrike Marketplace also includes a new CrowdCredits incentive program that allows select customers to purchase Marketplace products at a significant financial savings. As a result, CrowdStrike customers can consolidate spend, reduce risk from tool silos and stack complexity while maximizing their investment in the Falcon platform to stop modern adversaries in their tracks.

“With adversaries becoming faster and more sophisticated, organizations must find ways to quickly manage and mitigate cyber risk and unravel their complicated security tech stacks,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “With CrowdStrike Marketplace, we give customers a modern, streamlined way to tap into our vast network of trusted partner offerings and find the right solutions they need for their business. Best of all, customers will have more flexibility and can receive one consolidated CrowdStrike invoice – simplifying the process for them even more.”

“With the rapid growth of the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), organizations must find ways to bridge visibility gaps from endpoint to network to minimize the attack surface and protect against threats,” says Stephan Goldberg, VP of Strategy at Claroty. “We are thrilled to be listed on the CrowdStrike Marketplace and continue building upon the Claroty-CrowdStrike alliance. As our offerings are readily available, customers gain unmatched visibility, protection, and monitoring across endpoints, IoT and cyber-physical systems (CPS).”

“Together, ExtraHop and CrowdStrike enable customers to more effectively unite immutable, 360-degree network insights from the Reveal(x) platform with Falcon’s dynamic endpoint intelligence for powerful extended detection and response,” said Raja Mukerji, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, ExtraHop. “The CrowdStrike Marketplace makes it easy for customers to seamlessly buy and integrate these two best-of-breed platforms, eliminating complexity within the stack so they can better defend against advanced threats. We’re proud to partner with CrowdStrike as we continue to offer customers solutions that help them see more, know more, and stop more cyber attacks.”

“Organizations continue to struggle with growing IT and security stacks, including many legacy and siloed tools that hinder threat detection and cause operational inefficiencies,” said Magali Bohn, Head of Partnerships and Channels at Google Cloud Security. “We are excited to be available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, providing customers with a free trial and unified procurement to streamline operation and reduce overall risk. With quick access to VirusTotal, organizations gain needed context around suspicious activity and faster time-to-value to accelerate threat detection and response.”

“As the cybersecurity landscape continues to change, organizations must evolve to optimize resources and ensure end-to-end coverage,” said Bill Hustad, SVP of Partners and Alliances at Okta. “Okta’s availability in the CrowdStrike Marketplace is a key milestone in our strategic partnership to help organizations of all sizes secure access across users and devices. As we continue to expand our partnership with innovative and trusted integrations, teams are empowered to scale their infrastructures with ease and security leaders are able to maximize their existing investments.”

