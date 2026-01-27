New Amperity Research Finds Real-Time Personalization Is Now a Critical Revenue Driver for Retailers

Three-quarters of U.S. consumers are more likely to purchase when experiences are truly personalized, yet most brands still miss the mark

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Retailers have invested heavily in personalization, but many shoppers still encounter generic and poorly timed experiences, leaving revenue and lasting loyalty hanging in the balance. New research from Amperity, the leading customer data cloud for consumer brands, finds that real-time personalization has become a critical revenue lever for retailers, directly influencing purchase behavior and retention.

The 2026 State of Personalization in Retail report, based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, reveals that personalization only delivers meaningful impact when it reflects live customer intent — not static profiles or delayed batch updates.

Key findings reveal how missed moments are costing retailers revenue:

Real-Time Personalization Directly Drives Conversion

74% of consumers are more likely to purchase when they receive a truly personalized offer or recommendation

69% are more likely to buy when retailers adjust offers instantly while they browse

High-Intent Moments Are Being Missed

57% say shopping experiences still feel generic, despite retailers claiming to personalize

79% report that retailers frequently get personalization wrong, citing irrelevant or mistimed messages

Consumers Expect Recognition, But Rarely Get It

83% want retailers to remember them, including preferences and past purchases

Together, the data shows a growing disconnect between what shoppers expect in moments like browsing, cart consideration, and email engagement, and what retailers actually deliver. When brands fail to act in these moments, they’re not only creating friction but also losing potential revenue.

“There is a growing gap between customer expectations and retail execution,” said Ornella Urso, research director at IDC Retail Insights. “Traditional systems are built for historical insight, not in-the-moment decisioning, while many real-time tools lack the customer context needed to be relevant. Retailers that unify identity, historical data, and live behavioral signals can close that gap and turn personalization into measurable business impact.”

Where Speed Meets Intelligence

Speed plays a critical role. More than half of consumers believe brands should personalize their experience in real-time rather than days later, and nearly one-third expect relevant offers to start from their very first interaction. At the same time, email remains the preferred channel for personalized outreach, placing even greater pressure on accuracy and timing.

Meanwhile, AI is expected to play a growing role in personalization, and consumers favor a balanced approach. Nearly half want personalization delivered through a combination of human associates and AI assistants, reinforcing the need for systems that blend automation with human judgment to ensure relevance and trust.

“Consumers aren’t asking for more messages — they’re asking for relevance in the moment,” said Tony Owens, CEO of Amperity. “This research makes it clear that real-time personalization is now one of the most direct paths to revenue growth. When brands act on trusted customer data as intent happens, they win the sale. When they don’t, that moment — and that revenue — is gone.”

Download the full 2026 State of Personalization in Retail report to explore how real-time, data-driven personalization affects purchasing decisions, loyalty, and customer trust — and what retailers must do to close the execution gap in 2026 and beyond.

