Neustar Security Solutions Refines Channel Partnerships with New Appointment and Program

Jeremy Nicholls appointed as Vice President of Global Channels

Ultra Secure Partner Program Launched

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announces the redesign of the company’s Partner Program, renamed ‘Ultra Secure Partner Program’ (USPP). Providing enhanced channel access to its unmatched range of cloud-based security solutions, globally distributed network, and mature family of security services, partners can now easily curate and grow their cloud security portfolios.

In addition, Neustar Security Solutions also announces the appointment of Jeremy Nicholls as Vice President of Global Channels. The move comes as part of a wider effort to further grow the company’s channel business.

Ahead of joining Neustar in January 2021, Jeremy was Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances at Arbor Networks for 9 years. He has also held channel and direct sales leadership roles at Niksun, Polycom, and Ericsson and holds an MBA from Bath University in the UK.

Ultra Secure Partner Program



The newly designed program provides a clearly defined tiered structure for its partners to operate within, ensuring clarity on expectations from both parties, with consistent practices, policies, and discounts. Now a standardized, tiered program, the USPP offers varying benefits and expectations to partners depending upon the commitment made, with benefits increasing in higher tiers.

Higher levels of partnership have benefits including, but not limited to: higher discounting, qualified sales leads, training and support, account mapping, access to Neustar specialists and expertise, and focused marketing support, such as promotional materials, customizable collateral, special program funding, and case studies, to help partners generate more business. Discounts offered throughout the program have been increased to afford leading margins to partners, with rates varying by partner tier and reflective of partner engagement levels.

“We’ve reimagined Neustar Security Solutions’ partner program to make it as compelling as possible. Now a simple and value-driven program based on partner engagement levels, we offer highly competitive margins and unrivalled support to our partners,” said Jeremy Nicholls. “As the world continues to move to the cloud, Neustar Security Solutions is uniquely positioned to partner with organisations who want to grow existing, and secure new customers based around cloud security, where they can wrap their own incremental services to the offerings.”

Ed Lorenzini, CEO, Analyze Corporation said: “Neustar Security Solutions is a trusted partner of Analyze Corporation. This revamped and standardised program makes growing our business easier and even more rewarding. By participating in Neustar’s USPP, we are able to provide our customers with world-leading security solutions, support and insights that map to their cloud needs.”

Güngör Gündoğdu, Managing Director, Inforte added: “In this growing landscape, we at Inforte have found a valued partner in Neustar Security Solutions. By participating in Neustar’s USPP, our work together is smooth and straightforward, from customer registration through to delivery.”

The new channel partner programs are specifically targeted to expand sales and support coverage for Neustar Security Solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe, with additional opportunities in Latin America and Eastern Europe.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.home.neustar/about-us/partners/security-partners or contact partners@team.neustar for a direct engagement.

About Neustar



Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, and Security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar

