Neuropacs Closes Seed Round of Financing

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--neuropacs™ Corp., a leading innovator in AI-driven neurological diagnostics, announced today the successful raise of over $1.0 million in early-stage capital.

Earlier last year, neuropacs hosted a private Investor event at the office of Mr. Richard A. Staab, a philanthropist and respected leader in the neurological and health-tech communities. Following the event, a local investment entity, Neuro Investment Group, LLC, was formed under Staab’s leadership. The group has invested to support neuropacs’ continued development and growth, with an additional investment secured from other proponents of neuropacs’ exclusive technologies. "This funding marks a significant milestone for neuropacs," said Dr. Martin Handfield, the President and CEO of neuropacs. "It not only fuels our next phase of innovation, but also validates our mission to revolutionize diagnostics in neurology. We’re deeply grateful to our early investors who believe in the transformative potential of our work."

“Neuropacs is addressing a critical unmet need in neurodegenerative diseases with a rigorously validated, clinically practical AI platform,” said Richard A. Staab, Managing Partner of Neuro Investment Group, LLC. Staab added, “From our first discussions, it was clear that the team combines deep scientific expertise with a disciplined vision for commercialization. We believe this new technology will be very impactful in healthcare.”

Neuropacs is currently focused on expanding its platform and preparing for broader clinical commercialization and adoption. The investment will accelerate technology development, key recruiting, and strategic partnerships.

About neuropacs™, Corp.

neuropacs™ is a pioneering neurological technology company dedicated to developing innovative AI-driven diagnostics. With a commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technologies, neuropacs™ remains at the forefront of revolutionizing clinical care standards.

About neuropacs™ AI

neuropacs™ is an automated MRI processing and machine learning software intended to assist clinicians in diagnosing and differentiating common neurodegenerative forms of parkinsonism, including Parkinson’s disease (PD), multiple system atrophy parkinsonian variant (MSA), and progressive supranuclear palsy. The test involves a single, non-invasive, and radiotracer-free diffusion MRI scan, which can be acquired using 3 Tesla scanners from all major vendors. neuropacs™ uses a free-water imaging model to assess for neurodegeneration. A rigorously validated machine learning algorithm analyzes the brain scan and provides the clinician with the results indicating PD, MSA, or PSP presence.

About Neuro Investment Group, LLC

Neuro Investment Group was established to back breakthrough technologies like neuropacs™ that can meaningfully enhance diagnostic accuracy, patient outcomes, and the overall efficiency of neurological care. Their focus is on companies with a clear path toward broad clinical adoption, and they invest in innovations with the potential to significantly transform patient care.

Forward-Looking Statements

