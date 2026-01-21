NeuraLight and Teitur Trophics Announce Collaboration to Use Precision Biomarkers in TT-P34 Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trial

Leading biotech company secures access to NeuraLight's precision biomarker platform for upcoming TT-P34 clinical trial

NEW YORK, TEL AVIV, Israel & AARHUS, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuraLight, the leader in developing precision brain function measures, and Teitur Trophics ApS, a pioneering biotech company developing first-in-class therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration granting Teitur Trophics access to NeuraLight’s brain function biomarker platform for use in its upcoming clinical trial of TT-P34 in Parkinson’s disease.

NeuraLight’s platform provides precise, actionable measures of brain function. The platform generates valuable insights into the function of relevant neural pathways for a range of CNS indications, including PD. These measures, derived from eye movements, are grounded in well-established neuroanatomical links between specific oculomotor patterns and underlying neural circuitry. This positions NeuraLight’s biomarkers as a foundational tool to quantify the impact of neuroprotective therapies and advance brain health.

TT-P34 is a novel neuroprotective compound in clinical development. The SorCS2-derived peptide is designed to reactivate CREB signaling and improve lysosomal and mitochondrial function. By targeting this hallmark of neurodegeneration, TT-P34 supports a potential disease-modifying approach that goes beyond symptom management in Parkinson's disease, with mechanistic relevance across related disorders including dementia with Lewy Bodies, Huntington's disease and frontotemporal dementia.

"We are pleased to support Teitur Trophics' TT-P34 program through our unique precision biomarker platform," said Edmund Ben-Ami, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at NeuraLight. "Our mission is to bring precision to brain function measurement, improving outcomes across brain health and neurological care."

Under the collaboration, Teitur Trophics has obtained access to NeuraLight’s precision brain function biomarker platform, which will be implemented in the upcoming TT-P34 in Parkinson’s disease clinical trial, to support objective assessment of brain function and disease-relevant neural circuitry.

“The integration of this platform brings an innovative brain function biomarker into our upcoming clinical trial and strengthens our ability to explore the biological and functional impact of TT-P34 in patients,” said Dr. Andreas Borta, Chief Medical Officer of Teitur Trophics. “Access to NeuraLight’s platform adds an important tool to our clinical trial.”

The use of NeuraLight's precision brain function biomarkers in Teitur's upcoming clinical trial is intended to provide quantitative assessment of disease-relevant neural pathway function, and to support the evaluation of TT-P34's potential as a disease-modifying therapy in Parkinson's disease.

About NeuraLight

NeuraLight is a healthtech company on a mission to make brain function accurately measurable and actionable. Fusing decades of world-class neuroscience research with a breakthrough AI engine and proprietary data, the NeuraLight platform sets a new standard by quantifying core aspects of brain function at scale. NeuraLight’s technology is embedded in multiple commercial partnerships and endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel laureates, and major research foundations, establishing it as prominent infrastructure for the future of brain health. For more information, visit www.neuralight.ai.

About Teitur Trophics

Teitur Trophics ApS, based in Aarhus, Denmark, is a biotech company dedicated to developing new treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. Founded as a spin-out from Aarhus University, Teitur has developed a platform of first-in-class cyclic peptides with a novel mechanism that preserves neuronal function. The company's lead drug candidate, TT-P34, targets the three major pathophysiological hallmarks of neurodegeneration with the potential to treat Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and frontotemporal dementia. For more information, visit www.teiturtrophics.com.

About TT-P34

TT-P34 is Teitur Trophics’ lead, first-in-class cyclic peptide drug candidate designed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson’s disease. TT-P34 is a subcutaneously administered peptide aiming to preserve neuronal function and survival by addressing key cellular pathologies that drive neurodegeneration, including improvement of lysosomal and mitochondrial function in neurons. The compound is currently in phase I clinical development.

