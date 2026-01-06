Neurable Introduces Neurotechnology-Powered Gaming Wearable Headset With HyperX

Brain-sensing headset debuts at CES, demonstrating real-time neural insights for gamers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, on the opening day at CES, Neurable announced it’s working with HP Inc.’s HyperX gaming brand to develop an industry-first gaming headset outfitted with neurotechnology. This strategic collaboration demonstrates how AI and neuroscience can work together to help players improve their focus and accuracy by interpreting brain activity in real time.

“We’ve always been about empowering power players with the best technology to play, and now with our strategic collaboration with Neurable, we look forward to giving more insight into how one’s cognitive skills and focus impacts their gameplay to ultimately make them as competitive as possible,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc.

The global gaming market remains a dominant force in entertainment, estimated to generate $187.7 billion in 2024 with forecasts reaching $213.3 billion by 2027. Within this expanding landscape, gaming wearables represent a massive commercial frontier; currently valued at approximately $5 billion, the sector is projected to quadruple to nearly $20 billion by 2034. This momentum, driven by a demand for deeper immersion and performance tracking, underscores a prime opportunity for neurotechnology to redefine the industry and establish the next essential wearable for gamers.

The HyperX neurotechnology-powered wearable headset integrates Neurable’s non-invasive neurotechnology, demonstrating how real-time brain insights can enhance player performance. In a preliminary study with semi-professional esports athletes, Neurable’s neurofeedback “Prime” system delivered measurable gains: everyday gamers and esports athletes showed faster reaction times, improved accuracy, and a higher number of targets during FPS training sessions. On average, participants improved reaction time by 43 milliseconds, increased accuracy by 0.53%, and hit nearly 9 additional targets in a target shooting psychometric task. Among collegiate and professional esports players, the impact was even more pronounced, as accuracy rose nearly 3% with a decrease in reaction time by 38 milliseconds, and they hit more than 21 additional targets on average.

“HyperX allows us to bring neurotechnology to gamers at a scale we’ve never been able to reach before,” said Ramses Alcaide, CEO and Co-Founder of Neurable. “We look forward to the excitement of this strategic relationship, which represents a promising future of gaming, one where understanding your mind becomes as natural as understanding your mechanics. By making brain-computer interfaces (BCI) intuitive and invisible inside the tools players already use, we’re proving that neuroscience can meaningfully elevate performance and transform the way people play.”

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for BCI and brain-tracking technologies as they move from research environments into consumer products. As more players adopt tools that measure and improve their performance, neurotechnology is emerging as the next major trend in fitness and wellness wearables. Neurable’s advancements in AI modeling, signal accuracy, and sensor miniaturization position the company to lead this shift. HyperX, as one of the world’s most trusted gaming brands, will empower this momentum.

About Neurable Inc.

Neurable Inc. is a Boston-based neurotechnology company specializing in developing AI-powered tools for brain signal translation and brain-computer interface technology (BCI). Powered by patented signal processing, developed through years of pioneering research across leading labs and institutions, and advanced by a leading scientific and expert product team, the Neurable AI platform enables high-performance brain-computer interface in everyday devices. This is the first time technology of this caliber will be available in compact form factors rather than traditional external brain wave monitoring devices.

Neurable is dedicated to creating a world where individuals can better understand their minds, optimize human performance, and conquer the most pressing health challenges of our generation. Having secured over $30 million in funding since its inception, and earning validation from the US Air Force, the company continues to work with its licensing partnership network to make non-invasive BCI technology the standard in everyday devices across multiple industries. Neurable has also teamed up with Healthspan Digital Inc. to bring advanced brain health tools to longevity clinics across the globe and remains committed to tackling more global health challenges, from disease detection and treatment to drug development and more. Learn more about Neurable at neurable.com.

