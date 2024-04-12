Netsmart Showcases AI Innovations, Automation Technology and CCBHC Success at NatCon24

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence—Netsmart will showcase innovations surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), revenue cycle management (RCM) and the latest advancements of the CareFabric® platform at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing 2024 Conference (NatCon24) taking place April 15-17 in St. Louis, Missouri.





“At Netsmart, we’ve not only been at the forefront of developing AI and automation solutions, but we’re also shaping the future of how these important technologies are used and viewed,” said David Strocchia, SVP & Managing Director of Human Services, Netsmart. “This sets Netsmart apart from other healthcare technology vendors. Our focus on augmented intelligence — the ability to assist staff and clinicians with the technology that complements the care they deliver — is a core pillar of our strategy. This transformative approach isn’t just about innovation, it’s about staff retention, reimbursement and optimizing outcomes and we can’t wait to share more with you at NatCon24.”

Netsmart will highlight the impact of AI-driven solutions in electronic health records (EHRs) aimed at enhancing clinical workflows, optimizing operational efficiency and supporting providers’ efforts to optimize clinical outcomes. Bells AI™, the first AI documentation assistant developed for human services, leverages cloud services, predictive modeling capabilities and natural language processing (NLP) to extract actionable insights from unstructured data. Today, Bells AI is being utilized by thousands of providers across 33 states.

“Bells AI has made an incredible difference for our team, because its intuitiveness has allowed them to streamline their documentation and workflow,” said Grace White, Chief Nursing and Quality Officer, MHMR of Tarrant County. “More than 91% of our staff members are utilizing the solution and the excitement of this technology continues to grow across our organization, and we are grateful to be working alongside the Netsmart team to evolve its capabilities surrounding care coordination and increased access to care.”

Attendees can also learn more about cloud-based RCM solutions which aim to help providers accelerate their cash flow, streamline productivity and increase profitability in Netsmart booth 1003. As organizations face staffing challenges, the AlphaCollector™ solution leverages robotic process automation (RPA) to help your collection staff engage at the right time, aiming to maximize productivity. Attendees can request demonstrations for 60+ innovative CareFabric solutions and services that help to digitize the enterprise of organizations’ workflows including human services EHRs, consumer engagement, population health management, mobile crisis technology, telehealth and more.

Netsmart, a long standing collaborator with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing (National Council), is excited to continue our participation in the Partnership Program as well as continue work on a Data Collaborative partnership to enhance care coordination and population health management for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs). As part of the Collaborative initiative, the National Council named CareManager™ as the preferred care coordination solution driving interoperability, operationalized data, analytics and ultimately greater insights to the sites implementing the CCBHC model to support efforts to improve outcomes across CCBHCs, health homes, and behavioral health organizations and states.

By utilizing cloud-based technology, the CareManager population health management solution coordinates care across settings with functionalities supporting a variety of care plans and programs such as the 988 crisis network, CalAIM Enhanced Care Management (ECM), value-based care programs and more.

Netsmart is the leading healthcare technology vendor for CCBHCs nationwide working alongside more than 180 organizations across 37 states to improve access to care. For the third year in a row, Netsmart and the National Council will be hosting the CCBHC Lounge where attendees can speak with experts from both organizations and learn more about our partnership, expansion grant and data reporting requirements and strategies for CCBHC excellence —open during the exhibit hall hours.

Visitors are encouraged to attend sessions from more than 130 Netsmart clients, partners and experts including:

Meaningful Automation: How Innovative Tech Drives Growth and Staff Retention, Monday, April 15 at 4:15 p.m. – Join Netsmart leaders Tom Herzog, Danielle Ross, Matthew Arnheiter and Natasha Nicolai, HHS Data and Digital Transformation Leader, Amazon Web Services (AWS) as they discuss how meaningful automation drives growth and staff retention, strategize investments in innovative technology to recruit and retain staff, utilize technology to boost efficiency and maintain market share.

Improving Outcomes for Communities You Serve with a Population Health Platform and the CCBHC Model, Tuesday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. — Explore the latest technology in facilitating whole-person care, engaging state entities for data-driven strategies, and showcasing successful implementations for positive outcomes at the session led by Tom Petrizzo, LMSW, JD, CEO of Beacon Health, Jessica Fear, Senior Vice President of VNS Health, Rebecca Farley David, MPH, Senior Advisor, Public Policy at National Council and Julie Hiett, LMSW, VP & GM of Population Health, Netsmart.

Come visit Netsmart booth 1003 and the CCBHC Lounge 903 to engage with industry experts from the National Council, connect with Netsmart clients, and explore our cutting-edge technology. Alternatively, you can schedule a meeting to discover how Netsmart is collaborating with providers to bring automation into action.

About MHMR of Tarrant County

At MHMR of Tarrant County we change lives. My Health My Resources (MHMR) of Tarrant County has provided quality, specialized services in North Central Texas since 1969. Today, we are the second largest community center in Texas.

MHMR of Tarrant County offers services for children and adults with mental health disorders; intellectual disabilities, including autism; substance use disorders; and young children who need early intervention. In addition, we provide specialized services to homeless persons, veterans and law enforcement and those in the criminal justice system. MHMR of Tarrant County powers you to empower others. Our staff of nearly 2,000 includes psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, therapists, teachers, case managers, dieticians and volunteers who work in collaboration with community partners to enhance the availability of services and supports.

Our mission is to ensure the availability of high quality community services provided in partnership with our community and the people who seek our assistance. Our goal remains to improve the lives of those we serve. Learn more at www.MHMRtarrant.org.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

