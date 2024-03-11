Netsmart Showcases AI Innovations and Industry-Leading Interoperability at HIMSS 2024

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence—Netsmart, an industry-leading provider of value-based care and population health management technology for the human services and post-acute care communities, will showcase its artificial intelligence (AI) and interoperability solutions at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2024 (HIMSS) in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on March 11-14 in Orlando, Florida.





Visitors are invited to explore the groundbreaking advancements in healthcare technology at booth #1561 in partnership with AWS, offering transformative solutions to elevate healthcare delivery for vulnerable populations. Additionally, attendees can discover the decade-long interoperability leadership, employing the latest data standards, including Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®).

“Netsmart has maintained an industry-leading presence at HIMSS for more than a decade, highlighting interoperability and technology for community-based providers,” said Netsmart COO Tom Herzog. “Over the last several years, we have continued to be at the forefront of developing cutting-edge AI and automation for community-based providers and look forward to showcasing the pivotal role of AI technology in driving actionable, predictive analytics across the healthcare landscape. Our impactful innovations go beyond AI, advancing interoperability, care coordination and have made great strides to becoming a qualified health information network (QHIN), which can benefit community-based providers across the nation.”

Kiosk Demonstration:

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of AI-driven solutions in electronic health records (EHR). Netsmart and AWS have collaborated to introduce cutting-edge technology aimed at enhancing clinical workflows, optimizing operational efficiency and supporting providers in their efforts to improve patient outcomes. Among the showcased initiatives is Bells AI, a digital documentation assistant leveraging cloud services, predictive modeling capabilities to preempt crises, and natural language processing (NLP) for extracting actionable insights from unstructured data.

Theater Presentation:

Julie Hiett, Vice President and General Manager of Population Health, Netsmart will lead a presentation, AI + Automation in Action: Redefining Population Health Management, on Wednesday, March 13 at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will gain insights into how the Netsmart and AWS collaboration is revolutionizing population health management, fostering proactive care coordination, and facilitating the adoption of value-based care models across healthcare organizations nationwide.

Exhibit Floor Speaking Session:

Ben Rosen, Client Success Manager – Interoperability, will join a discussion with the HIMSS (Long-Term Post-Acute Care) LTPAC Committee to share insights on Priorities in Long-Term and Post-Acute Care on Thursday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. in the HIMSS Connect booth. This session will highlight the role long-term and post-acute care plays in healthcare delivery and supporting these care settings as they integrate into larger industry efforts which is critical to realizing a well-functioning healthcare ecosystem.

HIMSS Interoperability Showcase™:

The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase uses real-life scenarios of health IT systems sharing and using data in near real time to demonstrate how providers and organizations can enhance care delivery and outcomes. Attendees who visit the showcase can see Netsmart in the presentation, Multimodality Technology to Support Care Transitions, illustrating a behavioral health provider’s journey delivering care to a woman experiencing postpartum depression. This use case will demonstrate open networks in action, how to simplify transitions of care, achieve closed-loop referrals, connect to outside EHRs and close gaps in care.

The Interoperability Showcase is located in booth #3760-37 and tours will run during the following hours:

Tuesday, March 12, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Schedule a meeting with Netsmart or visit the Interoperability Showcase and AWS booth in Orlando, March 12-14 to experience how Netsmart is accelerating interoperability, AI and automation technology to better connect community organizations to care delivery.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

Contacts

Netsmart Media Contact:



Natalie Caruso



ncaruso@ntst.com

913.272.2235