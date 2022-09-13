NETSCOUT’s Advanced Network Detection and Response Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Panorama for Enhanced Policy Enforcement of its ML-Powered Next Generation Firewalls

Gives security teams the ability to use packet-level data to quickly remediate security risks

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), today announced that it has completed validation of the integration of its Omnis® Cyber Intelligence (OCI), the central console for its advanced network detection and response solution, with Palo Alto Networks Panorama™ management platform, which centrally manages all form factors of Palo Alto Networks market-leading ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls. This integration will provide enterprise security operation teams with end-to-end, packet-based visibility at scale, which is critically important for blocking threats with speed and consistency. In addition, this partnership allows joint customers to solve their network and security challenges more easily.

Integrating NETSCOUT OCI and Palo Alto Networks Panorama streamlines threat detection, accelerating response times and reducing manual operations. Leveraging Omnis CyberStream scalable deep packet inspection (DPI) and patented Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology, NETSCOUT OCI provides comprehensive visibility into network traffic and identifies Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) early in the attack lifecycle or retrospectively via investigation of packets and layer 2-7 metadata. This information is sent to Palo Alto Networks Panorama™ — a network security management platform that offers easy-to-implement, consolidated policy creation and centralized management features — to provision Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls centrally and respond instantly to security incidents.

“By integrating the actionable, packet-based and highly scalable, end-to-end visibility technology of NETSCOUT OCI with the powerful threat response of Palo Alto Networks Panorama, we’re helping our joint customers reduce their security risks through better intelligence, efficiency, and speed,” stated Tom Raimondi, chief marketing officer, NETSCOUT. “Our customers benefit by the measures we take to proactively improve their security posture.”

The NETSCOUT OCI and Palo Alto Networks Panorama integration is available for on-prem and multi-cloud environments. For additional information about the integration, visit the NETSCOUT pages on the Palo Alto Networks technology partner site. Visit the NETSCOUT website for more details about our partnership with Palo Alto Networks.

