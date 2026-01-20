NETSCOUT Ensures Optimal Customer Experiences for 5G Network Slicing Services

Advanced Observability Supports CSPs with Real-Time Visibility and Auditable SLA Performance

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT® SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced how its 5G observability solutions give Communications Service Providers (CSPs) end-to-end visibility into 5G Standalone network slices. With 5G slicing supporting always-on high-performance services for immersive gaming, large-scale live sporting events and festivals, and mission-critical applications like remote surgery, it’s imperative to have a continuous end-to-end, RAN to Core view to deliver consistently reliable experiences.

Network slicing services are scaling rapidly as 5G Standalone adoption accelerates. Network slicing is a force multiplier that turns 5G into many purpose-built networks on a shared infrastructure to deliver predictable performance. According to ABI Research, the global network slicing market will grow rapidly at a 62% CAGR, increasing from $6.1 billion in 2025 to $67.5 billion by 2030. Recent research from GSMA Intelligence indicates that 5G Standalone networks represent a significant strategic shift for mobile operators, with 5.6 billion 5G connections projected by 2030, of which 65% will be 5G Standalone. They further explain that operations with 5G Standalone networks are better positioned to address the demand for AI applications that typically require a low-latency connection.

"Network slicing is where 5G creates incremental revenue opportunities,” said Paolo Trevisan, AVP, product management, NETSCOUT. “We are giving CSPs the visibility they need to confidently meet their SLAs. By automating operations across every slice and tenant, operators can efficiently and effectively monetize differentiated services and premium service tiers while ensuring an exceptional customer experience. This is the key to unlocking the commercial promise of 5G Standalone."

NETSCOUT empowers CSPs to deliver high-value, differentiated network-slicing experiences and unlock new levels of performance, automation, and service assurance. Closed-loop automation and orchestration can ensure every slice consistently meets its performance objectives. Digital twins that simulate real-world slice behavior can proactively optimize quality, reduce risk, and speed time-to-market for new services. AIOps-driven resource forecasting and SLA management can deliver resilient, right-sized performance. Powerful cross-domain correlated data can compress triage from hours or days to minutes, dramatically accelerating root-cause analysis and resolution. And Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF)-powered insights can dynamically optimize latency, jitter, and throughput across network slices to maintain superior reliability.

As 5G Standalone turns connectivity into differentiated, SLA-backed products through network slicing, CSPs can deliver tailored services with predictable performance for everyday business applications to mission critical use cases. Successful execution requires real-time visibility to see and prove how services are performing so they can sell premium services and protect those revenue streams. Otherwise, they risk SLA penalties, customer churn, and stalled enterprise adoption. With NETSCOUT’s enhanced observability, CSPs gain confidence to accelerate premium services revenue, operate more efficiently at scale, and reduce risk – turning 5G network slicing investments into differentiated, valuable, trusted services.

