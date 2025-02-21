Netradyne’s® Driver Drowsiness with DMS Sensor® Awarded HDT 2025 Top 20 Product

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Netradyne, an industry-leading SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, today announced the editors of Heavy Duty Trucking named Netradyne’s cutting-edge Driver Drowsiness with Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Sensor an HDT 2025 Top 20 Product, honoring the best new products introduced to the trucking industry in 2024.

Netradyne’s industry-leading accuracy provides drivers with precision alerts in real-time, so they are empowered to prevent collisions. With Netradyne’s Driver Drowsiness with DMS Sensor, fleets can:

Save lives

Mitigate risk and improve road safety

Reduce liability and litigation costs

Actualize ROI faster

The DMS sensor works to detect both early and late stages of drowsiness. This allows Netradyne to provide early warning to drivers and even predict future acute drowsiness. In addition, the sensor is able to work under low light at night and can detect drowsiness even if the driver is wearing sunglasses.

The DMS solution enables timely and precise alerts by accurately detecting subtle micro-behaviors indicative of drowsiness like microsleeps (eye closures), blink measurements, and percentage of eye closure over time (PERCLOS) that can objectively detect the onset of drowsiness. Additionally, its ability to discern varying levels of drowsiness allows for more tailored and urgent responses. Optimized installation placement and seamless integration with the Driver•i® system, complete with multi-camera views, contribute to a comprehensive and reliable driver monitoring solution.

“We’re extremely honored that our Driver Drowsiness with DMS Sensor, is recognized as a 2025 HDT Top 20 Product Award,” commented Adam Kahn, President at Netradyne. "Driver safety is our top priority. We developed our DMS Sensor with precision to ensure accuracy, eliminate false alerts, and provide an objective, science-based approach to fatigue detection. Unlike subjective solutions on the market, our technology delivers real, measurable insights—giving both drivers and safety managers the confidence that drowsy driving risks can be proactively addressed. We’re grateful for the positive recognition our Driver Drowsiness with DMS Sensor has received from the HDT industry experts and commercial fleets interested in this technology.”

To determine the Top 20 Products, HDT’s team of experienced trucking editors evaluate all the new and significantly improved products they reported on during the past year to develop a list of finalists. A panel of fleet managers are then asked to score each finalist in the following three areas in order to determine the winners:

Innovation

Ability to address industry issues

Potential to help fleets’ bottom lines

Not eligible for the Top 20 awards are full powered vehicles or concept/demonstration vehicles or products. Products must be currently commercially available or expected to become commercially available in 2025. Companies are limited to having one award in a year. HDT's Top 20 award grew out of its longtime annual "Nifty 50.” But where the Nifty 50 was chosen by HDT's editors, the Top 20 is chosen with the help of leading fleet equipment, maintenance and management executives.

“It’s not enough to have an innovative product,” explained HDT Editor and Associate Publisher Deborah Lockridge. “By including fleet managers in determining the Top 20 Products award, we provide our audience a list of products that have the potential to address pain points and help them succeed in a fast-changing and competitive industry.”

The full list of HDT’s 2025 Top 20 Products appears in the January/February print issue of Heavy Duty Trucking as well as on www.truckinginfo.com. Awards are presented in individual ceremonies at winners’ booths during the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting and exposition.

About Heavy Duty Trucking:

Heavy Duty Trucking, a Bobit media brand, has been serving the trucking industry for 100 years with award-winning editorial content on all aspects of running a successful trucking fleet.

About Netradyne, Inc.:

Founded in 2015 by Avneesh Agrawal (CEO) and David Julian (CTO), Netradyne is a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and video telematics solutions and headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore, India. Thousands of commercial fleet customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and India trust Netradyne’s over 800 employees worldwide. Netradyne’s flagship product, Driver•i, delivers cutting-edge HD video safety and management technology powered by advanced AI that analyzes every minute of drive time with up to 99% accuracy, recognizing risky and safe driving behaviors. With over 18 billion vision-analyzed driving miles, Netradyne sets the industry standard for fleet safety, empowering commercial fleets of all sizes to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne is committed to advancing road safety and efficiency through innovative technology transforming the transportation industry.

To learn more about Netradyne and Driver•i, visit www.netradyne.com.

