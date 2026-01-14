Netradyne Unveils Video LiveSearch: Industry First On-Device Search Capability Powered By Natural Language and Edge AI

Faster situational awareness helps fleets reduce response times, enhance safety, and streamline operations.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netradyne, a leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced the launch of Video LiveSearch, an industry-first technology that leverages real-time natural language search powered by on-device edge AI intelligence. Video LiveSearch enables fleet managers to proactively search across every vehicle in real-time and instantly uncover the most meaningful video to pull.

Delivering Faster Situational Awareness

Until now, fleets have had to rely on incidents being reported by other teams, wait through cloud processing delays, manually triangulate the vehicle and timeframes of interest to download, and then sift through hours of downloaded footage—slowing investigations and limiting fleets to a reactive approach to fleet safety and performance. Video LiveSearch provides a step-change improvement by enabling fleets to shift from a reactive to a proactive operational approach:

Empowering their teams to proactively improve safety and performance with virtually instant line-of-sight into where to look, instead of waiting for reports or digging through timelines.

Enabling real-time, on-device search using a simple, natural language prompt for road-facing camera views across every vehicle in the fleet.

Surfacing the most relevant before-during-after video clips, instead of guessing or manually triangulating video timestamps.

“Video LiveSearch is the fleet industry’s first on device, real-time search capability—giving fleets faster situational awareness to proactively understand what’s happening across their operations,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne. “Fleet operators can instantly find the exact moments of interest across their entire fleet in real time, enabling faster action and safer, more efficient operations. Using natural language and AI-powered search, fleets can proactively identify risks and inefficiencies across their operations, such as school bus stop-arm compliance, commercial proof of service, cracked-windshield maintenance, or claims support.”

Powered by On-Device Edge AI

Video LiveSearch is possible because of Netradyne’s advanced edge intelligence that brings together:

Real-Time Reasoning at the Edge

Netradyne creates searchable video for virtually 100% of road-facing drive time directly on the vehicle—so Video LiveSearch doesn’t have to wait on cloud downloads to start finding relevant video.

Every free-text search returns the top matches in seconds, whether across a single vehicle or the entire fleet, giving teams near-instant discovery of which clips to pull. Instead of chasing details like vehicle, date, or trip and hoping a video request hits the mark, fleets can immediately see the best matches and download only the footage they need.

Context-Aware Search that Learns Real-World Patterns

Netradyne’s edge intelligence learns patterns in real-world road scenes and driving behavior, enabling LiveSearch to instantly match a simple search prompt to the most relevant video footage and return the right clips to pull for before–during–after context.

“The enabling hardware for Video LiveSearch, the D-810 device, turns every vehicle into an intelligent multi-modal sensor for your fleet operations,” said David Julian, CTO and co-founder of Netradyne. “Video LiveSearch leverages that intelligence to deliver rapid insights, giving fleets the power to quickly search for what’s happening around their vehicles, drivers, and passengers in real time. This represents a foundational step in our Physical AI platform, where our technology continuously interprets the physical world to power both rapid discovery and precision operations."

Two-Speed AI: Discover Fast, Operationalize with Precision

Netradyne views Video LiveSearch as a core pillar of its Two-Speed AI strategy.

Exploration: Broad semantic search enables rapid discovery without waiting on product development cycles.

Broad semantic search enables rapid discovery without waiting on product development cycles. Operationalization: High-precision, domain-optimized models power real-time coaching and safety-critical workflows.

Video LiveSearch accelerates discovery while informing where deeper AI investment delivers the greatest operational impact.

Responsible AI by Design

Video LiveSearch embeds responsible AI governance directly into its architecture. An AI front-end screening layer evaluates natural-language prompts before they reach the edge reasoning engine, automatically rejecting requests outside approved operational intent—such as identifying individuals or tracking license plates.

This approach ensures Video LiveSearch remains focused on safety and operational use cases, preserves driver trust, and prevents misuse by design rather than policy.

Pioneering Physical AI for Fleets

Video LiveSearch represents a foundational step in Netradyne's broader Physical AI vision, where AI continuously interprets multimodal data on the vehicle to understand the driver, vehicle, driving environment, and trip as an integrated system. By making this context instantly searchable, Video LiveSearch transforms how fleets gain situational awareness and take action across their operations.

About Netradyne

Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for smarter fleets and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in fleet safety and video telematics solutions, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance their driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne sets the standard among fleet operating companies for enhancing and sustaining road safety. Using AI-vision technology to analyze 1.3+ trillion minutes and 27+ billion miles, Netradyne offers an industry-first driver and fleet scoring system that recognizes and rewards safe, efficient driving behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, and Bangalore.

Stay up to date with Netradyne on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Dave Reddy

Big Valley Marketing for Netradyne

dreddy@bigvalley.co