Netmore Acquires Actility to Lead Global Transformation of Massive IoT

The acquisition unifies global LoRaWAN® ecosystem, turning years of market fragmentation into a new world of connections

Key Highlights

Creates the world’s largest LoRaWAN ® network, with over 14 million contracted IoT devices across Netmore and Actility ThingPark-powered networks

network, with over 14 million contracted devices across Netmore and Actility ThingPark-powered networks Enhances network footprint, adding deployments across more than 100 countries, and partnerships with more than 50 LoRaWAN network operators

Brings together world-leading partner ecosystems, driving innovation and streamlined deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netmore Group, the leading network operator for Massive IoT, today announced its acquisition of Paris-based Actility, a pioneer in low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) solutions with a presence across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia—along with its subsidiary Abeeway, a leader in ultra-low power multi-technology geolocation. Benefiting from synergies across commercial markets, this transaction strengthens Netmore’s leadership in its primary vertical segments including utilities, buildings and smart cities, while expanding reach into the enterprise, industrial, asset tracking, and operator sectors.

One of the original authors of the LoRaWAN specification and a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, Actility brings Netmore thousands of LoRaWAN project deployments across more than 100 countries, partnerships with over 50 LoRaWAN network operators, and a customer base that includes tier-1 operators and global utility and manufacturing leaders. Contracted IoT devices now under Netmore management total over 14 million.

“The demand for a resourceful and transformational leader of the global LPWAN ecosystem has been on the market’s wish list for years. By combining Actility’s multi-technology mediation capabilities with our carrier-grade network expertise, we are creating a powerhouse for scalable and reliable IoT connectivity solutions,” said Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore Group. “We are thrilled to welcome the Actility team and anticipate significant advantages from gaining their deep expertise and industry insights as we advance our expansion goals.”

Olivier Hersent, CEO of Actility, commented: “Joining Netmore is a transformative step for Actility, our customers, and the market. Our shared commitment to advancing IoT innovation creates a unique opportunity to power some of the most advanced IoT solutions globally. Through our close alignment on values, culture, and commitment to service, we can accelerate adoption across industries, enabling operators and enterprises to unlock the full potential of connected ecosystems. Together, we will make LoRaWAN the default infrastructure for massive IoT.”

One of Europe’s largest telecom leaders and the operator of one of the largest public LoRaWAN networks powered by the Actility ThingPark platform, Orange has a decade-long partnership with Actility to drive innovation across diverse enterprise and public sector segments.

“As a long-standing strategic partner and one of the largest users of Actility’s ThingPark platform, we welcome this exciting milestone for Actility and Netmore. For Orange, the acquisition supports the continued operation of our LoRaWAN-based enterprise and smart-territory solutions and maintains a solid partnership for the delivery of IoT projects. We see this consolidation as very positive news for the entire European IoT ecosystem," said Etienne Robert, head of Unified Communications, Network & IoT Integration of Orange Business.

Impact on Key Market Segments

The combined portfolio delivers unmatched deployment flexibility and performance for customers, enabling faster rollouts of high-density meter and low-cost sensor projects, reduced total cost of ownership, and reliable connectivity even in the most challenging settings. Key additions to Netmore’s offerings include:

On-premise high- availability LPWAN network infrastructure for regulated or security-sensitive environments.

LPWAN network infrastructure for regulated or security-sensitive environments. Native DLMS (Device Language Message Specification) over LoRaWAN for highly efficient smart metering.

Autonomous all-in-one gateways with embedded network server and direct BACnet/Modbus connectivity, enabling Building Management systems (BMS) expansion with the vast LoRaWAN sensing ecosystem and simplifying building-to- cloud integration.

integration. LoRaWAN Relay functionality that enhances reach and allows to fulfill the strictest SLAs even in challenging environment, a game-changer for water metering.

ThingPark Exchange (TEX) roaming hub that allows private and public networks to seamlessly exchange sensor data and expand coverage, bringing Netmore an open ecosystem for network roaming and partnerships with Orange, KPN, and Swisscom.

hub that allows private and public networks to seamlessly exchange sensor data and expand coverage, bringing Netmore an open ecosystem for network roaming and partnerships with Orange, KPN, and Swisscom. FUOTA: powerful firmware broadcast and firmware update tools that allows customers to match the upcoming EU Cybersecurity Resilience Act (CRA).

Additionally, Netmore's acquisition of Actility unites world-leading partner ecosystems, merging Netmore’s network infrastructure and solution partners with Actility’s online marketplace and vast channel and solution provider network - driving innovation and streamlined deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions.

For more information, contact Netmore at: https://netmoregroup.com/contact-us/.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world’s most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Actility

Actility, one of the co-inventors of LoRaWAN® technology and a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, is the leader in industrial-grade low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) connectivity and IoT tracking solutions. Actility’s ThingPark™ platform, which supports multi-radio connectivity (LoRaWAN®, NB-IoT, LTE-M), powers the majority of public networks and numerous private and enterprise networks worldwide. Through its subsidiary Abeeway, Actility offers patented ultra-low power, multi-radio trackers and comprehensive indoor and outdoor geolocation services. Additionally, the ThingPark Market boast the largest catalog of LoRaWAN® devices, gateways, and solutions available.

Media:

James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com



Netmore:

Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com