Netcracker Receives Network X Award for Outstanding Fiber to the Home Service

Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution Recognized for Improving Efficiency and Optimizing Costs for Broadband Operators While Bringing Enhanced Reliability and Service Quality

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the Network X Award for Outstanding FTTH (Fiber to the Home) Service. The awards program, presented by Informa, recognizes the innovations and achievements shaping the future of telecom.

The Netcracker Fiber Cloud implementation delivered transformative, multi-operational results, significantly benefiting both operators and customers through measurable improvements in efficiency, reliability and service quality, including accelerating fiber rollouts by 25%, reducing service activation time from days to hours, decreasing operational costs by 30% and enabling continuous performance optimization that reduced latency and delivered an exceptional customer experience.

“We are very proud to receive this prestigious award and thank the judges for recognizing our efforts to bring tangible business benefits to our customers,” said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. “As the broadband industry continues to evolve, we remain focused on harnessing the power of AI and automation to ensure our customers can take advantage of new revenue opportunities.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

