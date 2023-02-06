<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Netcracker Continues Commitment to Middle East Region with Participation at LEAP 2023...
Business Wire

Netcracker Continues Commitment to Middle East Region with Participation at LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

di Business Wire

Netcracker to Present Digital BSS Solution, Which Helps Operators Manage End-to-End Sales Engagements for SMB Customers

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that as part of its ongoing commitment to key customers in the Middle East – including in Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates – and investment in the region, it will participate in LEAP 2023, a major technology conference and exhibition this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Netcracker will showcase its innovative Sales Management solution, which is part of the ground-breaking Netcracker Digital Platform, within Zain KSA’s stand (H2, G10). The presentation will highlight a compelling use case that addresses challenges service providers face in delivering a digital sales process with a more automated, intelligent and integrated solution. This includes a centralized dashboard to provide consistent customer information, guided sales engagements to increase close rates and an intuitive lead and opportunity management tool that will reduce the time from first contact to close for small and medium business customers.

To learn more, or to schedule a meeting with Netcracker during LEAP 2023, please contact Nagib Abboud at nagib.abboud@netcracker.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

Articoli correlati

Galaxy Gaming Digital to debut three innovative RNG Table games at ICE London to be distributed through ODDSworks BETguard™ Remote Game Server

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Debuting at ICE are the first three Galaxy-built games, Roulette Up™, Split to Double Blackjack™, and Rising Phoenix...
Continua a leggere

Intelsat Appoints Gaurav Kharod as the Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific

Business Wire Business Wire -
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

Vi Increases Positive Online Reviews for In-Store Experiences by 40% with Sprinklr

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CXM #CXM--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Galaxy Gaming Digital to debut three innovative RNG Table games at ICE London to...

Business Wire